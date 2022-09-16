Updating the Detroit Lions offensive line options for Week 2

It’s only Week 2 but already the Detroit Lions are forced to test the limits of their offensive line depth. For a team that was projected to have one of the very best lines in the NFL with the presumptive starting five, it’s a huge blow.

Starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai went on injured reserve before Week 1 and has subsequently had back surgery. His top replacement, Tommy Kraemer, missed Week 1 with a back injury of his own. He’s now on IR too.

Now with the Washington Commanders and their talented defensive line on the schedule in Week 2, the Lions will be without Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow. No. 77 has been ruled out with a groin and foot injury.

Evan Brown will take over for Ragnow as he did for the final 13 games last season. But the injuries don’t stop there…

Pro Bowl left guard Jonah Jackson is questionable for Sunday’s game with a finger injury. Jackson missed considerable practice time during the week. Head coach Dan Campbell called Jackson “questionably probable” on Friday, but he said the same of Ragnow–who is out.

The Lions have yet to publicly reveal their plan if Jackson can’t play. They do have a few different options.

The easiest is to see what recent acquisition Drew Forbes can do. The Lions claimed Forbes off waivers from the Cleveland Browns during roster cutdowns, so he’s been in practices in Detroit for the last two weeks. Forbes has never taken a regular-season offensive snap since entering the league in 2019.

The Lions have another fresh body on the roster in Kayode Awosika, signed midweek from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. Awosika, like Forbes, is a college tackle with no practical experience at guard, however.

Then there’s the potential to kick right tackle Penei Sewell inside to guard. That would mean third tackle Matt Nelson would take over at right tackle, where he struggled all preseason. Logan Stenberg would likely shift from the current starting right guard to left guard (Jackson’s spot) in that scenario while keeping Sewell on the right side.

Story continues

Awosika and Forbes can both theoretically step in at tackle too, but that’s asking a lot when facing Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and a very talented Commanders line.

On the practice squad, the Lions have three players who could see promotions to active duty on Sunday. Tackle Dan Skipper, guard Darrin Paulo and center Ross Pierschbacher provide the practice squad depth. With no other options who have even played center before, expect Pierschbacher to be promoted on Sunday in a reserve capacity.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire