Updating Colts defensive depth chart after free agency moves

The Indianapolis Colts added some new faces to the secondary last week, including a big name in the form of cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The Colts also added safeties Armani Watts and Rodney McLeod as well as special teamer Brandon King.

With just over a week until the 2022 NFL draft, the Colts were able to add both depth and starter quality to the defensive side of the ball. That was a major question mark just a few weeks ago.

Let’s take a look at the updated defensive depth chart after those moves:

Defensive Line

Analysis: Not much has changed since the beginning of the new league year. Ngakoue will be the LEO while Paye moves over to the “Big End” position. Expect a lot of rotation at these positions while Ben Banogu faces a massive contract year. Don’t be surprised if the Colts add some depth competition at the one-technique.

Linebacker

Analysis: King is the new addition here but don’t expect him to play on defense. He’s strictly a special teamer and is likely to compete with Jordan Glasgow for reps.

Cornerback

Analysis: This room saw the departures of Rock Ya-Sin and Xavier Rhodes. They replaced them with Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson. Gilmore is a major upgrade for the secondary while Facyson will battle with Isaiah Rodgers for the other starting role. Expect a draft pick at some point to compete for one of the final spots in the room.

Safety

Free Safety Strong Safety Julian Blackmon Khari Willis Rodney McLeod Armani Watts

Analysis: Up until last week, the Colts only had two safeties on the roster. Rodney McLeod will provide a strong veteran presence in a rotation while Watts will hold the “George Odum role” on special teams. A draft pick at this spot is almost guaranteed to happen.

1

1