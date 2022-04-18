Updating Colts defensive depth chart after free agency moves
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Indianapolis ColtsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Stephon GilmoreLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Armani WattsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Indianapolis Colts added some new faces to the secondary last week, including a big name in the form of cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
The Colts also added safeties Armani Watts and Rodney McLeod as well as special teamer Brandon King.
With just over a week until the 2022 NFL draft, the Colts were able to add both depth and starter quality to the defensive side of the ball. That was a major question mark just a few weeks ago.
Let’s take a look at the updated defensive depth chart after those moves:
Defensive Line
LEO
DT (3-Tech)
DT (1-Tech)
DE
DeForest Buckner
Ben Bangou
Chris Williams
R.J. McIntosh
Analysis: Not much has changed since the beginning of the new league year. Ngakoue will be the LEO while Paye moves over to the “Big End” position. Expect a lot of rotation at these positions while Ben Banogu faces a massive contract year. Don’t be surprised if the Colts add some depth competition at the one-technique.
Linebacker
WILL
MIKE
SAM
Brandon King
Analysis: King is the new addition here but don’t expect him to play on defense. He’s strictly a special teamer and is likely to compete with Jordan Glasgow for reps.
Cornerback
CB
Slot
CB
Stephon Gilmore
Kenny Moore II
Alexander Myres
Chris Wilcox
Analysis: This room saw the departures of Rock Ya-Sin and Xavier Rhodes. They replaced them with Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson. Gilmore is a major upgrade for the secondary while Facyson will battle with Isaiah Rodgers for the other starting role. Expect a draft pick at some point to compete for one of the final spots in the room.
Safety
Free Safety
Strong Safety
Rodney McLeod
Armani Watts
Analysis: Up until last week, the Colts only had two safeties on the roster. Rodney McLeod will provide a strong veteran presence in a rotation while Watts will hold the “George Odum role” on special teams. A draft pick at this spot is almost guaranteed to happen.
1
1