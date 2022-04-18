Updating Colts defensive depth chart after free agency moves

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In this article:
The Indianapolis Colts added some new faces to the secondary last week, including a big name in the form of cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

The Colts also added safeties Armani Watts and Rodney McLeod as well as special teamer Brandon King.

With just over a week until the 2022 NFL draft, the Colts were able to add both depth and starter quality to the defensive side of the ball. That was a major question mark just a few weeks ago.

Let’s take a look at the updated defensive depth chart after those moves:

Defensive Line

LEO

DT (3-Tech)

DT (1-Tech)

DE

Yannick Ngakoue

DeForest Buckner

Grover Stewart

Kwity Paye

Ben Bangou

Dayo Odeyingbo

Chris Williams

Tyquan Lewis

R.J. McIntosh

Kameron Cline

Analysis: Not much has changed since the beginning of the new league year. Ngakoue will be the LEO while Paye moves over to the “Big End” position. Expect a lot of rotation at these positions while Ben Banogu faces a massive contract year. Don’t be surprised if the Colts add some depth competition at the one-technique.

Linebacker

WILL

MIKE

SAM

Darius Leonard

Bobby Okereke

Zaire Franklin

E.J. Speed

Malik Jefferson

Jordan Glasgow

Brandon King

Analysis: King is the new addition here but don’t expect him to play on defense. He’s strictly a special teamer and is likely to compete with Jordan Glasgow for reps.

Cornerback

CB

Slot

CB

Stephon Gilmore

Kenny Moore II

Brandon Facyson

Anthony Chesley

Alexander Myres

Isaiah Rodgers

Chris Wilcox

Will Redmond

Analysis: This room saw the departures of Rock Ya-Sin and Xavier Rhodes. They replaced them with Stephon Gilmore and Brandon Facyson. Gilmore is a major upgrade for the secondary while Facyson will battle with Isaiah Rodgers for the other starting role. Expect a draft pick at some point to compete for one of the final spots in the room.

Safety

Free Safety

Strong Safety

Julian Blackmon

Khari Willis

Rodney McLeod

Armani Watts

Analysis: Up until last week, the Colts only had two safeties on the roster. Rodney McLeod will provide a strong veteran presence in a rotation while Watts will hold the “George Odum role” on special teams. A draft pick at this spot is almost guaranteed to happen.

