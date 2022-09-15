Updating the Browns cornerback situation entering Week 2

The Cleveland Browns continue to churn the bottom of their roster after a Week one victory over the Carolina Panthers. With CB Greedy Williams placed on injured reserve, the Browns front office looked to add some additional depth at cornerback signing first-year cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (5-11, 197). Graham Jr was drafted in the 6th round in the 2021 draft and played in four games for the Bears last season, spending the other 14 weeks on their practice squad.

Herb Miller was waived to make room for Graham Jr. on the 53-man roster but did clear waivers and will sign on with Browns practice squad for the time being.

We have signed CB Herb Miller to the practice squad. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 13, 2022

Miller spent all of training camp with team, made the initial 53-man roster, Sunday’s gameday roster, played all 22 special teams snaps and recovered a Demetric Felton muffed punt in the Browns’ Week 1 victory. The Browns add another contributing corner to the mix by signing Graham Jr. and retaining Miller to the practice squad.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said MJ Emerson will take over with Greedy Williams being sidelined. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 9, 2022

In somewhat of a surprise, Browns rookie cornerback M.J. Emerson was the third cornerback on the field and played outside opposite Denzel Ward when the Browns kicked Greg Newsome inside to cover the slot. Emerson played 42 snaps on defense finishing with an overall PFF score of 70.6 and a coverage grade of 70.3. Meanwhile, training camp darling A.J. Green did not play one defensive snap.

