Updating the Browns 2021 salary cap figure

The Land Rover Defender shows that it has what it takes to impress the ladies as it bagged two main awards in the recently held Women's World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) awards. This triumph marks the first time a Land Rover took the top prize and is the latest in a series of international honors for the most capable Land Rover ever made. The WWCOTY is the only car awards in the world composed exclusively of women motoring journalists with a total of 50 judges from 38 countries. The objective of the event is to choose the best cars of the year with a criteria based on safety, quality, price, design, ease of driving, benefits and environmental footprint among others, the same principles that guide any driver when choosing a car. The judges saw the Land Rover Defender fit to be named Best Medium SUV of 2021 and Supreme Winner Women's World Car of the Year 2021. "This is a huge honour for the whole team and a reward for the hard work that has gone into creating such a capable vehicle. Defender has won more than 50 international awards already, which tells us that our original vision for a 21st century Defender was the right one," said Executive Director, Vehicle Programmes of Jaguar Land Rover, Nick Collins. He added, "New Defender combines an unmistakable silhouette with state-of-the-art technology in a design that respects its heritage and delivers authentic Land Rover capability. The result is a family of 4x4s that lives up to the Defender name with durable commercial derivatives, an efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain and our potent new Defender V8." The original Defender had a stripped-back personality that emphasized simplicity and practicality that has been embraced by motorists ever since. Today, the Defender still offers a practical and rudimentary vibe with the Defender 110 offering five, six or five+two seating configurations, while the Defender 90 is capable of boarding six passengers in a vehicle the size of a compact family hatchback. However, the Land Rover Defender looks to add advanced technology and an updated design to its ever-enchanting appeal. "The legend has been updated. The Land Rover Defender is no longer just a SUV to cross the Amazon or go into the desert. Its latest reinvention invites you to travel by road in the same comfort as a luxury saloon. For this reason, and for its technology and comfort it has been chosen as the Best Car of the Year by the Women's World Car of the Year," commented Marta García, Executive President Women's World Car of the Year (WWCOTY). The latest in car technology ensures that the Defender provides its passengers with 21st century connectivity. The Defender uses its next-gen Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA2) paired with Software Over the Air (SOTA) making sure that the Defender is always connected and updated. Drivers and passengers alike can enjoy the Defender's simple infotainment menu structure through the Intuitive Pivi Pro where most of the most commonly used features can be accessed directly from the screen. The Defender also incorporates state-of-the-art technology in its engines including an advanced Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) powertrain, and a supercharged petrol V8 engine gives its variants unprecedented levels in performance, control, and efficiency, for any environment. The Defender still offers some familiar features that is befitting of its hardworking heritage. Boasting off-road ruggedness and on-road comfort, the Land Rover Defender is outfitted with the brand's stiffest body structure, the strong D7x aluminium platform. A honed handling and first-class comfort can be expected from its advanced all-terrain technologies, while its state-of-the-art powertrains give the Defender unstoppable capability. All that capped with a five-star safety rating straight from the experts at Euro NCAP. Seeing the upgrades Land Rover endowed the Defender, it's not surprising why it was named Best Medium SUV and 2021 Supreme Winner Women's World Car of the Year. Since its release, the Defender has received more than 50 global recognitions from prestigious award giving bodies. Photos from Land Rover