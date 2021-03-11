Updating the Browns 2021 salary cap figure

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
The Cleveland Browns remain in better salary cap position than most of their NFL brethren. With the more precise figures coming to light this week, the Browns have $24.87 million in available cap room, per Over The Cap.

Because the Browns carried over a league-high $30.4 million dollars, their cap figure is significantly higher than the $182.5 salary cap officially set by the league on Wednesday. Cleveland’s cap is effectively $211.9 million as a result of the rollover.

For a very concise and correct explanation, Andre Weingarten of EA Sports summed it up very nicely in a quick video posted to Twitter, using the Browns as a specific example.

The available $24.87 million isn’t an exact figure and will go down with any free agent additions. There are still ways for the Browns to free up cap room, including contract restructures or outright releases, but there won’t be as many veterans sent packing in Cleveland as there are with numerous other teams, who are lopping off big contracts to try and get under the cap.

