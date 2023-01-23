Updating the 2023 NFL draft order after divisional playoff weekend

The NFL has its final four. After the four divisional round matchups, we’re left with a repeat AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs and an NFC Championship pitting the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Four more teams were eliminated, and that means we know even more of the 2023 NFL draft order. The Jaguars, Giants, Cowboys and Bills now occupy the draft slots between 25 and 28 overall.

Detroit still holds picks No. 6 and 18 overall in the first round. Keep in mind that every pick after No. 19 technically bumps up one spot due to the Miami Dolphins losing their pick for tampering with QB Tom Brady.

