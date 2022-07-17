Updating 11 recent Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball 2022 summer offers

It’s been a busy offseason for the Iowa men’s basketball program. Keegan Murray was drafted No. 4 overall by the Sacramento Kings and has put on a show with his NBA Summer League performances.

Murray’s stardom throughout the Summer League has made Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery look pretty smart with his remarks for any of the immediate naysayers. Murray’s fit with the Kings is looking better every second.

Meanwhile, in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes got great news with the return of Keegan’s twin brother, Kris Murray. Kris is happy with his decision to come back to Iowa for another season and it sets up an opportunity for him to fully showcase everything that he’s capable of as the Hawkeyes’ primary star.

With the potential emergence of Payton Sandfort and more production from Patrick McCaffery, Iowa has the makings of another NCAA Tournament team heading into the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. All in all, it’s a pretty talented projected starting lineup and set of reserves for the Hawkeyes.

Of course, Iowa had some staff changes this summer as well. Courtney Eldridge was elevated to one of the Hawkeyes’ assistant coaches from director of recruiting and player development. That replaced the departure of former assistant coach Billy Taylor.

Then, to replace former assistant coach Kirk Speraw, McCaffery and the Hawkeyes went and found a familiar face in new assistant coach Matt Gatens from Drake. Gatens sounds thrilled with the opportunity to be back in Iowa City.

Finally, Iowa added Tristan Spurlock to the staff as the team’s director of player development.

Of course, while all of this was underway, the staff remained busy on the summer recruiting trail. Hawkeyes Wire detailed a series of seven Iowa basketball offers last month.

That group included 2023 small forward Kaden Cooper, 2023 small forward Jamie Kaiser, 2024 center Raleigh Burgess, 2024 combo guard Nick Janowski, 2024 shooting guard Nojus Indrusaitis, 2024 point guard Travis Perry and 2025 center Kai Rogers.

Of course, Iowa also picked up a commitment from four-star, class of 2024 power forward Cooper Koch out of Peoria Notre Dame High School in Illinois. Koch is rated as a four-star talent, the nation’s No. 51 overall player in the 2024 class, the No. 8 power forward and the No. 4 player from Illinois by 247Sports.

That’s just the tip of the recruiting iceberg. Over the past month, 11 more players across the 2023, 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes have been offered by the Iowa Hawkeyes. Let’s take a look at those 11 players below.

2023 SG/SF, DeShawn Harris-Smith

Blessed to receive an off from Iowa University. Thank you for believing in me!! @PVIHoops @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/NlQdzMDc5m — DeShawn Harris-Smith👨🏽‍🔬 (@thatdogdeshawn) July 17, 2022

According to both 247Sports and Rivals, DeShawn Harris-Smith is a four-star recruit. Harris-Smith is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 54 player overall in the 2023 class, the No. 9 shooting guard and the No. 1 player from Virginia.

The 6-foot-5, 210 pound prospect is out of Paul VI Catholic in Fairfax, Va. Rivals rates Harris-Smith as the No. 109 player nationally and the No. 30 small forward. In addition to Iowa, Harris-Smith holds offers from Kansas State, LSU, Rutgers, St. John’s, Penn State, TCU, Texas Tech and Villanova.

2023 C, Miles Heide

Very grateful to receive a D1 offer from University of Iowa!!#GoHawkeyes @mountsihoops pic.twitter.com/gZd2sbmx8W — Miles Heide (@miles_heide) June 29, 2022

The 6-foot-8, 200 pound power forward and center is out of Mount Si in Snoqualmie, Wash. Miles Heide also holds offers from Eastern Washington, Fresno State, Loyola (Chi.), Montana State, New Mexico, Portland State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UC Santa Barbara, Washington State, Weber State and Wyoming.

2024 SF, Naas Cunningham

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Iowa !🙏🏽 Go hawkeyes! pic.twitter.com/D7OjgP2mh4 — Naas Cunningham (@NaasCunningham) June 15, 2022

The 6-foot-7, 180 pound small forward is regarded by 247Sports as the nation’s top player in the 2024 class and he’s out of Gill St. Bernard’s in West Orange, N.J. Naturally, it’s a who’s who list of offers for Naas Cunningham from schools such as Arkansas, Duke, Georgia, Florida State, Kansas and UCLA.

2024 PF, Donnie Freeman

Blessed and thankful to have received an offer from The University of Iowa. #gohawkeyes pic.twitter.com/P8Oh1sruZK — Donnie Freeman (@DonavanFreeman1) July 11, 2022

Donnie Freeman is from St. John’s in Washington, D.C., and he’s ranked as a five-star power forward in the 247Sports composite rankings. 247Sports has the 6-foot-8, 190 pound power forward ranked as the No. 25 player nationally, the No. 4 power forward and the top player from D.C. in the 2024 class. Freeman also has offers from programs such as Georgetown, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas and Virginia Tech.

2024 SG, Nate Guerengomba

Blessed to receive a offer from The University of Iowa! pic.twitter.com/uJxI8e4zXs — Nate Guerengomba (@n8tegg) June 22, 2022

Nate Guerengomba is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of South Kent in Washington, D.C. Guerengomba also has offers from Maryland, New Mexico State, Rhode Island, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Virginia Tech.

2024 C, Patrick Ngongba II

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Iowa @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/RuwquyUB6m — Patrick Ngongba II (@NgongbaPatrick) July 11, 2022

Patrick Ngongba II is a 6-foot-10, 215 pound center from Highland in Monterey, Va. Ngongba also has offers from George Mason, Georgetown, Howard, Kansas State, North Texas and Radford.

2024 SG, Kur Teng

Blessed to receive an offer from University of Iowa!! pic.twitter.com/5cKANSwqDj — Kur Teng (@KurTeng3) June 27, 2022

Kur Teng is one of the nation’s top shooting guards in the 2024 class out of Bradford Christian Academy in Haverhill, Mass. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 31 player nationally, the No. 9 shooting guard and the top player from Massachusetts. He also has offers from schools such as Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson, Providence, Rutgers, Seton Hall, TCU, Texas A&M, Washington State and Wichita State.

2025 PG/CG, Jeremiah Fears

Jeremiah Fears is a guard in the 2025 class out of Joliet West High School in Illinois. In addition to his recent Iowa offer, he’s picked up offers from Illinois, Michigan and Michigan State.

2025 CG, Jalen Haralson

After a great conversation, I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from Iowa University. Thanks to McCaffery and Coach Dillard for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/w7ZIHBYDuQ — Jalen Haralson (@JalenHaralson3) July 9, 2022

Jalen Haralson is a 6-foot-7, 205 pound guard in the 2025 class from Fishers High School in Indiana. Haralson already has offers from Iowa, Auburn, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma and Purdue.

2025 SG, Trey McKenney

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Iowa 🟡⚪️ #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/bDbSIvXdmS — Trey McKenney (@mckenneytrey1) July 10, 2022

Trey McKenney is a 6-foot-4, 205 pound shooting guard out of St. Mary’s in Flint, Mich. He also holds offers from programs such as Alabama, Arizona State, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, TCU and Texas.

2025 PF, Trent Sisley

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Iowa! Thanks to Coach McCaffery and Coach Dillard for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/4ntjVPGWOJ — Trent Sisley (@SisleyTrent) July 9, 2022

Trent Sisley is a 6-foot-7, 185 pound power forward from Heritage Hills in Lincoln City, Ind. Sisley has offers from Iowa, Indiana and Purdue and is receiving interest from programs such as Arizona, Cincinnati, Northwestern, Ohio State and Tennessee.

