Updates on Garoppolo’s shoulder, contract: Option if Watson out for season

The Cleveland Browns continue to wait for the results of QB Deshaun Watson’s disciplinary hearing. Post-hearing briefs were due to former Judge Sue Robinson on Tuesday, However, the timeline for a final ruling on Watson’s suspension is unknown. It was expected that a result would be before training camp, that still could be the case but seems less likely with every day that goes by without a decision.

The Browns front office brought in QB Jacoby Brissett to be the backup to Watson but also be the team’s starter while Watson was suspended. That seemed like an adequate plan when most thought that the suspension would only be 6-8 games.

The NFL was very vocal about their intentions to sideline Watson for a full season at the minimum. Now, the pendulum seemingly has swung back towards Watson’s side but, it’s mostly speculation. Robinson could still come down with a year-long suspension or the NFL could appeal a lesser suspension to Rodger Goodell who could then hammer Watson with a season long suspension anyways.

The optics would be displeasing and it would certainly undermine the new CBA process and Sue Robinson’s role.

Either way, if the suspension end’s up being a year long it would be in the Browns best interest to at least examine their options at the quarterback position.

Jimmy Garoppolo would make the most sense as a hired gun. It would allow Jimmy to show that he has recovered from his shoulder surgery and reset his market. A move to Cleveland would keep him in the same offensive system he played in with the 49ers and he would serve as a marked improvement over Brissett. There are a lot of moving parts surrounding Garoppolo’s $24.2M contract and the status of his shoulder but recently we have received some clarity on both points of contention.

The Shoulder

According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, a source with knowledge of the situation has divulged that Garoppolo resumed throwing two to three weeks ago. He had surgery in March, performed by Los Angeles orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who has a history with the 49ers. ElAttrache performed the ACL surgeries for Garoppolo (2018), Nick Bosa (2020), and Solomon Thomas (2020). Each went on to have the best season of their career post-surgery.

Story continues

ElAttrache has been working in association with the 49ers while Garoppolo has been rehabbing in Los Angeles. It is expected that he will make a full recovery.

The Contract

This week several national media members have come out with reports on Garoppolo, including NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero who stated he expects Garoppolo to be dealt by the end of the month. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated’s Monday Morning Quarterback spoke about his contract situation,

What’s interesting is, and I think this has gone a little underreported, the Niners have been 100% willing to let other teams come in and talk to Jimmy’s camp about re-negotiating his number. To me, once he’s able to throw, is there a team out there that’s willing to negotiate his number down. And is Jimmy willing to negotiate his number down? Are the Niners willing to take on some of the money to sort of buy back a draft pick? There are a lot more moving pieces with the Jimmy situation than people realize. I think he’s a better player than people realize too.

The most interesting information here from a Browns stance is that he is throwing the ball and that the 49ers are allowing interested teams to speak with Garoppolo’s camp about restructuring his non-guaranteed contract.

Remember if for some reason Watson was suspended a season, his contract tolls and the Browns would have a ton of cap space in 2023, making the rollover figure they have been trying to preserve not so untouchable. It would make sense with a win-now roster like the Browns have to try and salvage this season with a proven veteran like Garoppolo. No one wants to waste even one prime year of Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Denzel Ward, and that’s just to name a few.