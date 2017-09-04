Updates on Demaryius Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyrod Taylor, Danny Woodhead, more injured fantasy football stars ahead of Week 1

Some owners are still waiting to hold their fantasy football drafts; others are prepping their Week 1 rankings, daily fantasy football lineups, and making start-sit decisions. Whichever camp you're in, you need to know the latest updates on injured players like Demaryius Thomas, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyrod Taylor, Danny Woodhead, and others.

Here's the most up-to-date news on these players. If you're looking for the latest on Ezekiel Elliott, Andrew Luck, Odell Beckham Jr., and Jeremy Hill (among others), we have you covered there, too. Just click here.

Demaryius Thomas injury update





Thomas hasn't played or practiced since tweaking his groin in Denver's third preseason game, and while the Broncos say his absence is just a "precaution", that probably won't make fantasy owners feel better if he's still "questionable" heading into Monday night's late game against the Chargers this week.

For now, we see no reason to downgrade Thomas in our season-long or Week 1 WR rankings, but continue to monitor this situation.





DeAndre Hopkins injury news





Hopkins didn't play much this preseason because of a hand injury, but he said on Monday he's "1,000 percent", and given his recent $81 million extension, it makes sense that's feeling pretty great.

Hopkins is a bit of a wild card after a disappointing season, but we still like him as a WR2. Obviously, the upside is there for much more.

Tyrod Taylor concussion update: Possible for Week 1





Taylor returned to individual drills on Monday, but it's important to note he's still in the concussion protocol. This is a step in the right direction, but it's not a sure thing that he'll play in Week 1 against the Jets.

If Taylor plays, he has sleeper appeal given the matchup, but he's still outside the top 12 in our Week 1 QB rankings.





Danny Woodhead injury update





Woodhead (hamstring) returned to Ravens practice on Saturday, and given the amount of time he has to get ready for the opener in Cincinnati, there's a good chance he'll play.

Much is unknown about the Ravens' offense heading into the season, including how backfield touches will be divvied up, but Woodhead still profiles as an RB2 in PPR leagues.

Eric Ebron injury news





Ebron (hamstring) has been practicing with the Lions for over a week, which would seem to indicate that he'll be ready for Week 1 against the Cardinals.

However, given his time off, the tough matchup, and the possibility of rookie Kenny Golladay stealing red-zone looks, we're not high on Ebron in our Week 1 TE rankings.