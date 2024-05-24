Updates from Cubs-Cardinals rain delay. Here's what we know

Friday’s Cubs-Cardinals game started in a rain delay due to inclement weather in St. Louis, the team announced.

At exactly 6:50 p.m., the teams announced the 7:40 p.m. game would start in a rain delay.

First pitch was estimated for 7:55 p.m after a short delay to start the game. Soon after, at 7:46 p.m., the game was marked “TBD” as inclement weather picked up in St. Louis.

Just past 9 p.m., the Cubs announced the game would be postponed.

