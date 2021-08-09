Updates to Chargers’ Corey Linsley, Kenneth Murray

There was a couple of slight scares at SoFi Stadium during the Chargers training camp practice, as linebacker Kenneth Murray and center Corey Linsley both got banged up that had to be tended to by trainers.

Murray’s occurred when he was pushing tight end Jared Cook out of bounds. He appeared to roll his ankle and was walking gingerly afterwards. He remained on the sidelines the rest of practice.

Linsley, on the other hand, came up with a foot injury. He left the field with the team’s trainers and never returned to practice.

The good news is that both injuries are minor. Head coach Brandon Staley said they were pulled for precautionary reasons and that they would have likely played through it.

“We are being careful. If this is a ball game might be a different story,” Staley said.

Los Angeles does not practice on Monday, and it remains to be seen if they will on Tuesday.