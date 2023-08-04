Updates to Bryant-Denny Stadium will include some concession price reductions for 2023

As Alabama football and Nick Saban get set for the 2023 season, UA athletics director Greg Byrne took to social media Friday to share some updates to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

He made known five total, one of which was that he "will be showing some price reductions soon" on food, water and sodas, he showed in emoji form. Byrne didn't specify yet what those will be.

Here are the other updates Byrne shared after touring Bryant-Denny Stadium.

"New field looks great ... and it drains!"

"Opened up a lot of lower east side which will allow more concessions room"

"Some seats being updated on W upper & N/S field seats"

"Some concession stands now will be grab/go"

Updates and changes are common each year in college football stadiums. In 2022 for example, Bryant-Denny Stadium went cash-free. It also added the opportunity to purchase beer and wine.

The first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium this year will be under the lights against Middle Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 2. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. The home slate also includes Texas, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Tennessee, LSU and Chattanooga.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Bryant-Denny Stadium updates for 2023 season