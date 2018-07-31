Updates from the Armchair: This Week in iRacing (July 31, 2018)

Wow, a different type of “You up?” text from Noah Gragson! This time, the Camping World Truck Series driver solicited some companionship on Twitter in the form of iRacing competitors.

Doing some iracing. Anyone wanna do a session? — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) July 25, 2018

Fans had some fun running laps with Gragson and NASCAR Next driver Will Rodgers in advance of their races at Pocono Raceway this past weekend. Unfortunately for Gragson, illness kept him out of his Kyle Busch Motorsports truck at Pocono Saturday — but at least he logged some laps on iRacing for next time.

@NoahGragson @willrodgers65 enjoyed running laps with you guys tonight at Pocono. Thanks for stopping into @OBRL_Racing for practice. Us old guys enjoyed it! Good Luck this weekend @poconoraceway! — Robert Vining (@RobertVining) July 25, 2018

Bubba Wallace, too, hit up Twitter in search of iRacing drivers looking to turn some laps on the dirt.

You guys have been asking.. Rig is setup. Turning a few laps, knocking the dirt off. Hosted sesh going up! Eldora 410shttps://t.co/6g2nYeBr1y — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 25, 2018

Xfinity Series driver Spencer Boyd‘s no stranger to iRacing, and he enjoyed some time in the motion simulator this week.

William Byron‘s journey is the canonical iRacing-to-pro story. NASCAR on FOX‘s Regan Smith spoke with Byron about his rise to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

From a simulator to a legendary NASCAR ride.@WilliamByron sits down with #RaceDay's @ReganSmith to look back on his unique journey from @iRacing to the No. 24 Cup machine. pic.twitter.com/BLqU1dPW9a — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) July 29, 2018

NASCAR PEAK ANTIFREEZE iRACING SERIES UPDATE

Who doesn‘t like a first-time winner? Lockdown Racing‘s Jimmy Mullis claimed his first-ever NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Tuesday. Early in the race, it looked like Michael Conti could have claimed his third checkered flag in Loudon, N.H., but lost time after a botched pit stop.

Following New Hampshire, Slip Angle Motorsports teammates Ray Alfalla and Bobby Zalenski swapped the top two points positions, moving three-time champion Alfalla back to the top.

The NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series resumes action at Pocono Raceway August 7. Cody Byus won last year‘s race from the pole, but hasn‘t started a race since April.

iRACING PAINT SCHEMES OF THE WEEK

Bubba Wallace showed his excitement racing a Justin Kruithof-created dirt late model version of Wallace‘s Richard Petty Motorsports Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ride.

Jordan E. created an iRacing version of Elliott Sadler‘s Xfinity Series car racing at Watkins Glen and Kansas.

DON‘T TRY THIS AT HOME

