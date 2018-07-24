Updates from the Armchair: This Week in iRacing

Steve Luvender
NASCAR.com

iRacing hit a major milestone this week — the two billionth official lap completed on the service.

Brett Moffitt wheeled his iRacing-sponsored Toyota Tundra in the Eldora Dirt Derby Wednesday in the Camping World Truck Series. Even though Wednesday marked Moffitt‘s first-ever dirt race in a truck, he brought his Hattori Racing Enterprises No. 16 home in fifth position.

Moffitt credited his time spent practicing Eldora Speedway on iRacing before the race. (You‘re welcome, Brett.)

Oh, and nine of the 10 highest-finishing truckers have one thing in common — iRacing accounts. Coincidence? Maybe, but with an iRating approaching 9,000 (that‘s really, really good), Logan Seavey likely turned an awful lot of virtual laps before making his Camping World Truck Series debut Wednesday.  

You never know who you might stumble across on iRacing — even when you‘re logging practice laps. iRacer Alex Huffman spotted Justin Allgaier partaking in practice, and had a nice chat with the JR Motorsports Xfinity Series driver.

Speaking of drivers logging laps, keep an eye out for New Hampshire Motor Speedway Xfinity Series winner Christopher Bell this week as he prepares for the upcoming race at Iowa Speedway.

Just try not to tangle with 2017 NASCAR Next driver Chase Cabre.


NASCAR PEAK ANTIFREEZE iRACING SERIES UPDATE

The NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series tackles Round 11 of the season Tuesday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Ryan Luza won last year‘s event at the Magic Mile, but he‘s not at the top of our Power Rankings.

Richmond Raceway‘s CHAOS CREW racing team talked about their efforts in pursuit of the series playoffs. Team drivers Michael Conti and Nick Ottinger are currently in position, while Logan Clampitt is just outside the top eight in ninth place.


iRACING PAINT SCHEMES OF THE WEEK

Brantley Roden created a pixel-perfect re-creation of Christopher Bell‘s New Hampshire-winning Xfinity Series Toyota Camry for iRacing.

Christopher Bell\
Christopher Bell\

Jordan E. produced an iRacing version of Justin Allgaier‘s car from the very same race — the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro that started seventh and finished seventh.

Justin Allgaier\
Justin Allgaier\


DON‘T TRY THIS AT HOME

Well, maybe you can try this week‘s video at home, since it‘s super cool and probably took an incredible level of effort and cooperation to create.

With iRacing‘s built-in camera editor, YouTuber flyer2359x re-created some vintage 1990s-style TV camera shots, then topped it all off with era-correct paint schemes and commentator audio.

