Updates from the Armchair: This Week in iRacing

iRacing hit a major milestone this week — the two billionth official lap completed on the service.

Some of you have turned hundreds laps.

Some have turned thousands.

Some have turned tens of thousands.

One person has managed to turn over 500,000. Last night we hit 2 billiion laps and we just want to say thank you! pic.twitter.com/RLrlqaXzqi — iRacing.com (@iRacing) July 20, 2018

Brett Moffitt wheeled his iRacing-sponsored Toyota Tundra in the Eldora Dirt Derby Wednesday in the Camping World Truck Series. Even though Wednesday marked Moffitt‘s first-ever dirt race in a truck, he brought his Hattori Racing Enterprises No. 16 home in fifth position.

Moffitt credited his time spent practicing Eldora Speedway on iRacing before the race. (You‘re welcome, Brett.)

A top 5 on the DIRT! Had a lot of fun this week @EldoraSpeedway. Makes me want to get back to doing more dirt racing. It was awesome partnering with @iRacing to get some practice in before hand. Everyone @Hattori_Racing Worked their butts off for this result 💪💪 — Brett Moffitt (@Brett_Moffitt) July 19, 2018

Oh, and nine of the 10 highest-finishing truckers have one thing in common — iRacing accounts. Coincidence? Maybe, but with an iRating approaching 9,000 (that‘s really, really good), Logan Seavey likely turned an awful lot of virtual laps before making his Camping World Truck Series debut Wednesday.

Story Continues

Brett Moffitt may have wheeled the iRacing truck in Wednesday night's Eldora Dirt Derby, but he wasn't the only iRacer in the field. 9 of the top 10 finishers have all turned virtual laps!https://t.co/381wHNypxR pic.twitter.com/NilCGBseh0 — iRacing.com (@iRacing) July 20, 2018

You never know who you might stumble across on iRacing — even when you‘re logging practice laps. iRacer Alex Huffman spotted Justin Allgaier partaking in practice, and had a nice chat with the JR Motorsports Xfinity Series driver.

It was fun racing with ya!! Loved seeing how many @NASCAR_Trucks there were running on @iRacing in anticipation of the #DirtDerby tonight! @iRacingMyers https://t.co/EErkcRs6uL — Justin Allgaier (@J_Allgaier) July 18, 2018

Speaking of drivers logging laps, keep an eye out for New Hampshire Motor Speedway Xfinity Series winner Christopher Bell this week as he prepares for the upcoming race at Iowa Speedway.

With @iowaspeedway coming up this weekend I‘m hopping on to do a little @iRacing! Iowa is my favorite track on the game, no better way to get tuned up! 🏁 — Christopher Bell (@CBellRacing) July 24, 2018

Just try not to tangle with 2017 NASCAR Next driver Chase Cabre.

I was at the autograph session and some kid came up to me, “Cabre, hmm, I‘m pretty sure my brother has gotten wrecked several times by a Cabre on @iRacing” 😂😂 — Chase Cabre (@CabreChase) July 21, 2018



NASCAR PEAK ANTIFREEZE iRACING SERIES UPDATE

The NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series tackles Round 11 of the season Tuesday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Ryan Luza won last year‘s event at the Magic Mile, but he‘s not at the top of our Power Rankings.

Richmond Raceway‘s CHAOS CREW racing team talked about their efforts in pursuit of the series playoffs. Team drivers Michael Conti and Nick Ottinger are currently in position, while Logan Clampitt is just outside the top eight in ninth place.



iRACING PAINT SCHEMES OF THE WEEK

Brantley Roden created a pixel-perfect re-creation of Christopher Bell‘s New Hampshire-winning Xfinity Series Toyota Camry for iRacing.

Christopher Bell\

Jordan E. produced an iRacing version of Justin Allgaier‘s car from the very same race — the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro that started seventh and finished seventh.

Justin Allgaier\



DON‘T TRY THIS AT HOME

Well, maybe you can try this week‘s video at home, since it‘s super cool and probably took an incredible level of effort and cooperation to create.

With iRacing‘s built-in camera editor, YouTuber flyer2359x re-created some vintage 1990s-style TV camera shots, then topped it all off with era-correct paint schemes and commentator audio.