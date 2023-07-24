Updates on 4 key Cowboys as training camp nears kickoff

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to board a plane to Oxnard, CA so that they can get the ship going in the right direction. On Monday, the club will travel in advance of Wednesday’s start to training camp practice. While things seemed relatively smooth heading into July, things have been shaken up a bit by contract situations that are not ideal for the players in question.

Also, the team has a small number of injury concerns that may or may not impact eligibility to be full participants once the on-field work begins. Check below on the latest updates from ESPN’s Todd Archer on Zack Martin, Jourdan Lewis, Terence Steele and Tony Pollard.

Tony Pollard

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Pollard is the only player who needs updates on two fronts. NFL running backs are having a (relative) financial crisis and Pollard is smack in the middle of it. Three of the league’s best runners (Pollard, Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley) were hit with franchise tags by their respective teams this spring.

Jacobs and Barkley didn’t sign their tenders and it does not look like either will report to training camp for their respective clubs. When they show up no one knows, but they are not officially under contract.

NFL backs are in a bind. Because of the violent nature of their position, their careers (and peak years) are much shorter than other positions. They take on enormous wear and tear through high school and college and in the pros, the CBA has locked them into draft-slot-based salaries for the majority of their usefulness.

When they can finally hit the open market, they are not getting paid anymore and they are searching for any recourse to make things a bit more fair.

Advertisement

Pollard signed his tag, probably in part to the fact he suffered a major leg injury to end his 2022 season. He’s under contract and all signs point to him showing up for practice on Wednesday. On the injury side, Archer says Pollard is “good to go” on a healed leg.

Not going on PUP is a huge win for the Cowboys and their offense.

RT Terence Steele

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

More good injury news as it appears Steele will not be on PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list, either. The right tackle tore his ACL and missed the end of the season, but is apparently far enough along the club will not sideline him.

Advertisement

PUP designations can be lifted at anytime; they are more to protect the team in case they need the roster spot down the line. So if they aren’t using the designation on Steele they feel really good about how quickly he can join the action, even if that’s not in the first few practices in Oxnard.

CB Jourdan Lewis

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The bit of bad news is that Lewis will start camp on the PUP list. The veteran slot corner is really good and entering the final season of his three-year extension. His absence (foot- Lisfranc injury) in the last half of 2022 opened the door for then-rookie DaRon Bland to excel, leading the club in interceptions with five.

Advertisement

Having both in hand will be dynamic for potentially the league’s best secondary, so hopefully Lewis is back on the field sooner rather than later. If not, the team is taking the precaution to protect a potential roster discussion if things don’t clear up by the start of the regular season.

RG Zack Martin

Martin doesn’t have an injury concern, but he is the biggest elephant in the room. Will he travel with the team on the charter out west? Will he stage a holdout or a sit in?

Last week, his agent let it be known Martin wants a new contract and Dallas hasn’t rewarded him for his stellar work since his 2014 extension. Any missed practice for a player under contract costs them $50,000 and the team cannot waive those fines. All eyes on the best player the team has had in the last decade.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire