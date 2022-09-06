Updated Wisconsin ESPN FPI win projections after Week 1

Wisconsin rolled in Week 1, putting together a 38-0 win over Illinois State at Camp Randall.

Graham Mertz looked confident, Braelon Allen ripped off the longest touchdown run in school history, and the defense pitched a shutout. Wisconsin now prepares to take on a Pac-12 opponent in Washington State with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT at Camp Randall.

ESPN FPI provides win projections for each Badger game, and those projections update after each week’s result. What do the win probabilities look like for the Badgers going forward? Here is an updated look at each week’s win percentage chances according to ESPN FPI:

September 10 vs Washington State

Wisconsin win probability: 92.9 %

September 17 vs New Mexico State

Wisconsin win probability: 99.0%

September 24 at Ohio State

Wisconsin win probability: 9.5%

October 1 vs Illinois

Wisconsin win probability: 81.5%

October 8 at Northwestern

Wisconsin win probability: 81.5%

October 15 at Michigan State

Wisconsin win probability: 40.2%

October 22 vs Purdue

Wisconsin win probability: 74.3%

November 5 vs Maryland

Wisconsin win probability: 72.8%

November 12 at Iowa

Wisconsin win probability: 70.0%

November 19 at Nebraska

Wisconsin win probability: 65.0%

November 26 vs Minnesota

Wisconsin win probability: 69.5%

