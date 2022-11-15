UPDATED: USA TODAY Sports’ bowl projections has Gators playing in-state

USA TODAY Sports has released its updated bowl projections following Week 11 of the college football season. College football reporter Erick Smith has the Florida Gators facing the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl held at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Dec. 30.

Florida currently sits at 6-4, with all four losses coming in SEC play. Now that the Gators are bowl eligible, the focus shifts to continued improvement and building the identity Billy Napier wants this program to have. They have been dominant in the ground game and the defense has not allowed a touchdown in their last six quarters of play.

The Gators’ next game will be against Vanderbilt. The game will be played this Saturday in Nashville, TN with kickoff scheduled for noon EST. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published with incorrect data provided by USA TODAY Sports and represents the updated bowl projections.

