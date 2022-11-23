Updated USA TODAY Sports bowl projections after Oklahoma’s win over Oklahoma State

Eight Big 12 teams are bowl bound after Oklahoma and Texas Tech picked up their sixth wins of the season on Saturday.

Though it hasn’t been the best season for the Sooners, they’ve gone 3-2 since their 0-3 start to Big 12 play and have a chance at an eight-win season if they’re able to win in Lubbock this Saturday and in their bowl matchup.

Only Iowa State and West Virginia failed to qualify for the postseason. TCU looks bound for the College Football Playoff, and Kansas State has a New Year’s Six bowl in their sites after a strong season.

Though a lot can still happen over the final two weeks of Big 12 play, here are the latest Big 12 bowl projections from USA TODAY Sports.

First Responders Bowl: Texas Tech vs. San Jose St.

Nov. 19, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough (12) runs with the ball around Iowa State Cyclones defensive lineman MJ Anderson (3) and defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) during the first quarter in the senior day Big-12 showdown at Jack Trice Stadium. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Network

Regardless of what happens this week, the Red Raiders are bowl bound for the second-straight season. While this isn’t as intriguing of a matchup as last year’s with Mississippi State was, bowling in Joey McGuire’s first season is a strong start.

[listicle id=75637]

[listicle id=76032]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas vs. Maryland

Nov 19, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) drops back to pass as Texas Longhorns defensive end Ovie Oghoufo (18) defends during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The second half of the season hasn’t fared as well for the Kansas Jayhawks, but they’re bowl bound anyway. This could be a fun matchup between two prolific offenses.

Story continues

Liberty Bowl: Oklahoma vs. South Carolina

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) directs his offense against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s bowl bound for the 23rd-straight season. Several times the Sooners have been projected to play the South Carolina Gamecocks. That means a reunion with Shane Beamer and Spencer Rattler.

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. Missouri

Sep 24, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Members of the Baylor Bears football team get ready for kickoff against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. Bryon Houlgrave/Des Moines Register-USA TODAY Sports

Last week, it was Baylor vs. Arkansas. Instead of a Southwest Conference reunion, the Texas Bowl gets a Big 12 reunion.

Cheez-It Bowl: Texas vs. Florida State

Nov 5, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) is chased by Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Desmond Purnell (32) during the first quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Cheez-It Bowl projection remained the same as last week. Texas is probably locked into this one unless Kansas State loses and the Longhorns win. Then Texas will be heading to the Sugar Bowl. Regardless of the bowl they play in, it’s unlikely they’ll have Bijan Robinson on the field as he readies for the NFL draft.

Alamo Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Washington

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) scrambles past Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Vernon Broughton (45) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Oklahoma State won 41-34. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Spencer Sanders vs. Michael Penix would be a lot of fun in what would most likely be a high scoring affair. The two sides have played just three times in their history, each since 1980. The only loss the Pokes suffered was with Jimmy Johnson at the helm.

Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. Alabama

Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats are having their best season under Chris Kleiman and have done so with two different quarterbacks. Offensive coordinator Collin Klein’s having a great year. A tough task of facing Alabama in the Sugar Bowl could provide the icing on the cake of what was a fantastic season for Kansas State.

Fiesta Bowl - College Football Playoff: TCU vs. Ohio State

Nov 19, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs place kicker Griffin Kell (39) and his teammates celebrate the victory over the Baylor Bears after Kell kicks the game winning field goal against the Bears as time expires at McLane Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It feels like the winner of Michigan vs. Ohio State will secure their spot in the College Football Playoff, assuming they can close the deal in the Big Ten title game. TCU has tough contests vs. a tough Iowa State defense and either Kansas State or Texas in the Big 12 title game before they can secure their spot in the playoff.

Peach Bowl - College Football Playoff: Georgia vs. Clemson

Nov 19, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5), left, linebacker Barrett Carter (0), and defensive end Justin Mascoll (7) dance while signaling safety after sacking Miami quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) in the end zone during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

While USC is beginning to receive some buzz for the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff, don’t count out perennial playoff participant Clemson. The Tigers have rebounded nicely since their loss to Notre Dame and that loss to the Fighting Irish is looking a whole lot better.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire