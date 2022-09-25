Updated USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll sees shake-up after week 4 upsets

The Irish got a solid road win over North Carolina and that hopefully reflected in them getting more votes this week than last in the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll. With just two votes in others last week, this week saw the coaches give Notre Dame not much more respect as they grabbed just one extra vote this week.

Multiple upsets once again happened this weekend which included No. 6 Oklahoma falling on the road to Kansas State, No. 20 Texas A&M beating No. 10 Arkansas, unranked Texas Tech besting No. 19 Texas and Middle Tennessee State shocking No. 25 Miami, FL.

Here is the updated coaches poll with last weeks ranking in parenthesis.

No. 25 Syracuse (NR)

Sep 17, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II (19) is hoisted by teammates after catching a winning touchdown against the Purdue Boilermakers late in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

No. 24 Pittsburgh (NR)

Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Pittsburgh Panthers helmet on the sidelines against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

No. 23 Minnesota (NR)

Michigan State Spartans’ Jacoby Windmon pursues Minnesota Golden Gophers’ Bryce Williams (21) during the second half at Spartan Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Msu 092422 Kd 3204

No. 22 Florida State (NR)

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell celebrates a touchdown. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Boston College Eagles 44-14 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Fsu V Boston College Second013

No. 21 BYU (23)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19 Arkansas (10)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 18 Washington (24)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

No. 17 Texas A&M (20)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No. 16 Oklahoma (10)

Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

No. 15 Oregon (18)

Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Cam McCormick (84) and Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Alex Forsyth (78) celebrate a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Ducks won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

No. 14 Baylor (17)

Sep 24, 2022; Ames, Iowa, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Blake Shapen (12) celebrates after a touchdown around Iowa State Cyclones defensive end Will McDonald (9) during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nirmal Majumdar/Ames Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

No. 13 Utah (14)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12 Penn St. (15)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

No. 11 Ole Miss (13)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 NC State (11)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

No. 9 Tennessee (12)

The Knoxville Sentinel

No. 8 Kentucky (9)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 Oklahoma State (8)

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

No. 6 USC (7)

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 Clemson (5)

The Greenville News

No. 4 Michigan (4)

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

No. 3 Ohio State (3)

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

No. 2 Alabama (2)

Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) grabs the face mask of Vanderbilt Commodores running back Ray Davis (2) during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 Georgia (1)

Syndication: Online Athens

