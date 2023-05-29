Updated uniform numbers for Penn State football’s summer arrivals

Penn State’s roster continued to be rounded out with the recent addition of more members of its latest recruiting class and transfer additions officially joining the program. Some of the new additions should be key players for the upcoming season, including wide receiver Dante Cephas and cornerback Audavion Collins, each coming from FBS programs with the ability to plug a hole in the roster instantly. Others, like freshmen running backs London Montgomery and Cam Wallace, will add to the depth on the roster while waiting a bit longer to see their moment in the spotlight.

Now those new members of the Penn State family have confirmed jersey numbers for the 2023 season.

Here is a look at the officially confirmed uniform numbers for Penn State’s newest members to the program according to the team’s official online roster;

3 – Dante Cephas, WR

8 – DaKaari Nelson, S

9 – King Mack, S

23 – Trey Potts, RB

24 – London Montgomery, RB

26 – Cam Wallace, RB

29 – Audavion Collins, CB

39 – Ty Blanding, DT

48 – Kaveion Keys, LB

50 – Alonzo Ford, DT

56 – Joseph Mupoyi, DE

79 – Addison Penn, OL

87 – Andrew Rappleyea, TE

