Updated Top 25 college basketball recruiting classes for 2024 from 247Sports
With the 2023 college basketball recruiting cycle wrapped up as players enroll in the next few weeks, the focus has completely shifted to the 2024 class.
Early on here in June, 247Sports has released its updated rankings for the 2024 class, proving expert analysis following the high school season and the Spring AAU cycle.
There was a lot of movement in the rankings for individual prospects including in the top 25. But there was also some movement in the team rankings based on how the player rankings turned out.
The updated composite team rankings include rankings from 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and On3. They are calculated and averaged out for the team ranking.
The 2024 class rankings are based on 247Sports Composite rankings as of June 10.
25. Nebraska Cornhuskers (24.51)
Commitments: 1
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 0
Nebraska is down four spots from May’s ranking, checking in at No. 25.
24. Houston (25.08)
Commitments: 1
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 0
The Cougars are down six spots from No. 18 back in May.
23. Xavier (25.78)
Commitments: 1
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 0
Xavier checks into the Top 25 as they are No. 23 here in early June.
22. Iowa (26.48)
Commitments: 1
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 0
21. Cincinnati (27.32)
Commitments: 1
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 0
Former UNC guard Wes Miller has the Bearcats inside the top 25 with a four-star commitment.
20. Wake Forest (28.07)
Commitments: 2
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 0
19. Illinois (28.37)
Commitments: 1
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 0
Illinois is down four spots from No. 15 to No. 19.
18. Ohio State (28.48)
Commitments: 1
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 0
The Buckeyes fall five spots from No. 13 to No. 18 in the updated rankings.
17. Kansas State (28.80)
Commitments: 1
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 0
Sitting just outside the top 10, the Wildcats are now No. 17.
16. Auburn (29.08)
Commitments: 1
Five-stars: 1
Four-stars: 0
Three-stars: 0
15. Wisconsin (43.35)
Commitments: 2
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 1
The Badgers enter the top 25 with two commitments here in June.
14. Michigan (44.74)
Commitments: 2
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 2
Three-stars: 0
With another commitment, Michigan jumps from 22 to 14.
13. Michigan State (46.52)
Commitments: 2
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 1
12. Marquette (46.65)
Commitments: 2
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 2
Three-stars: 0
11. Purdue (47.51)
Commitments: 3
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 2
Three-stars: 0
10. Syracuse (48.98)
Commitments: 2
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 2
Three-stars: 0
Syracuse makes a big jump from No. 19 to No. 10.
9. Georgetown (49.29)
Commitments: 2
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 2
Three-stars: 0
8. NC State (49.65)
Commitments: 2
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 2
Three-stars: 0
7. Rutgers (50.95)
Commitments: 2
Five-stars: 1
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 0
Rutgers falls from No. 3 to No. 7 since the last update.
6. Duke (51.56)
Commitments: 2
Five-stars: 1
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 0
UNC’s rival, Duke, sits at No. 6 in the rankings.
5. Baylor (52.44)
Commitments: 2
Five-stars: 1
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 0
With just two commitments, Baylor is No. 5 in the updated rankings.
4. Arizona (52.51)
Commitments: 2
Five-stars: 1
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 0
The Wildcats stay in the top 5 and move up one spot.
3. Texas A&M (54.93)
Commitments: 3
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 2
Three-stars: 1
With another commitment from a four-star recruit, Texas A&M moves all the way up to No. 3.
2. Iowa State (58.51)
Commitments: 3
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 3
Three-stars: 0
1. North Carolina (64.46)
Commitments: 3
Five-stars: 2
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 0
Even after losing Elliot Cadeau to a reclassification, UNC still has the No. 1 class with the emergence of Drake Powell.