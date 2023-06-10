Updated Top 25 college basketball recruiting classes for 2024 from 247Sports

With the 2023 college basketball recruiting cycle wrapped up as players enroll in the next few weeks, the focus has completely shifted to the 2024 class.

Early on here in June, 247Sports has released its updated rankings for the 2024 class, proving expert analysis following the high school season and the Spring AAU cycle.

There was a lot of movement in the rankings for individual prospects including in the top 25. But there was also some movement in the team rankings based on how the player rankings turned out.

The updated composite team rankings include rankings from 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and On3. They are calculated and averaged out for the team ranking.

The 2024 class rankings are based on 247Sports Composite rankings as of June 10.

Mar 8, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg directs his team against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Commitments: 1

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 0

Nebraska is down four spots from May’s ranking, checking in at No. 25.

Mar 24, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA tournament Midwest Regional semifinal at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Commitments: 1

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 0

The Cougars are down six spots from No. 18 back in May.

23. Xavier (25.78)

Xavier Musketeers head coach Sean Miller instructs the team during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Texas Longhorns in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 24, 2023, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Ncaa Xavier Texas Ncaa Sweet 16 March 24 0318

Commitments: 1

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 0

Xavier checks into the Top 25 as they are No. 23 here in early June.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men’s basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

230305 Nebraska Iowa Mbb 039 Jpg

Commitments: 1

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 0

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller looks on in the first half of the NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan 8, 2023.

Ncaa Basketball Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats

Commitments: 1

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 0

Former UNC guard Wes Miller has the Bearcats inside the top 25 with a four-star commitment.

Mar 9, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Steve Forbes reacts during the second half of the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Commitments: 2

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 0

Mar 16, 2023; Des Moines, IA, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood reacts after a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Commitments: 1

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 0

Illinois is down four spots from No. 15 to No. 19.

Ohio State’s head coach Chris Holtmann encourages his players during the first half in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

230304 Msu Ohio State 059a

Commitments: 1

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 0

The Buckeyes fall five spots from No. 13 to No. 18 in the updated rankings.

Mar 25, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang coaches against the Florida Atlantic Owls during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Commitments: 1

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 0

Sitting just outside the top 10, the Wildcats are now No. 17.

16. Auburn (29.08)

Commitments: 1

Five-stars: 1

Four-stars: 0

Three-stars: 0

Mar 28, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Greg Gard looks on during the first half against the North Texas Mean Green at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Commitments: 2

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 1

The Badgers enter the top 25 with two commitments here in June.

14. Michigan (44.74)

Feb 18, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard signals to his players during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Commitments: 2

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 2

Three-stars: 0

With another commitment, Michigan jumps from 22 to 14.

13. Michigan State (46.52)

Mar 23, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts from the sideline in the game against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Commitments: 2

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 1

12. Marquette (46.65)

Feb 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles head coach Shaka Smart during the game against the Georgetown Hoyas at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Commitments: 2

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 2

Three-stars: 0

Mar 11, 2023; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter directs his team against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Commitments: 3

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 2

Three-stars: 0

10. Syracuse (48.98)

Mar 10, 2023; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Adrian Autry (left) and athletic director John Wildhack (right) react during a press conference at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Commitments: 2

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 2

Three-stars: 0

Syracuse makes a big jump from No. 19 to No. 10.

9. Georgetown (49.29)

Feb 22, 2017; Villanova, PA, USA; The Big East logo on the court at The Pavilion before a game between the Villanova Wildcats and the Butler Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Commitments: 2

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 2

Three-stars: 0

8. NC State (49.65)

Commitments: 2

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 2

Three-stars: 0

Commitments: 2

Five-stars: 1

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 0

Rutgers falls from No. 3 to No. 7 since the last update.

6. Duke (51.56)

Commitments: 2

Five-stars: 1

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 0

UNC’s rival, Duke, sits at No. 6 in the rankings.

5. Baylor (52.44)

Commitments: 2

Five-stars: 1

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 0

With just two commitments, Baylor is No. 5 in the updated rankings.

4. Arizona (52.51)

Mar 16, 2023; Sacramento, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the second half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Commitments: 2

Five-stars: 1

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 0

The Wildcats stay in the top 5 and move up one spot.

3. Texas A&M (54.93)

Commitments: 3

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 2

Three-stars: 1

With another commitment from a four-star recruit, Texas A&M moves all the way up to No. 3.

2. Iowa State (58.51)

Mar 17, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T. J. Otzelberger gestures during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Commitments: 3

Five-stars: 0

Four-stars: 3

Three-stars: 0

1. North Carolina (64.46)

Feb 27, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Commitments: 3

Five-stars: 2

Four-stars: 1

Three-stars: 0

Even after losing Elliot Cadeau to a reclassification, UNC still has the No. 1 class with the emergence of Drake Powell.

