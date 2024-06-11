Updated tennis courts opening at Lincoln Park

Jun. 11—Updates to the tennis courts at Danville Tennis Center in Lincoln Park are nearly complete. Crews were hard at work Monday afternoon, spreading asphalt on the new court base.

Danville Tennis Center — a local non-profit organization which has been leasing land and their facility from the city for more than 25 years — provides local tennis teams from Danville High School and Schlarman High School free, year-round use of their courts for both practice and matches.

The $500,000 update to the tennis courts — the latest in a list of improvements around the city, including the renovation and updates to Danville Aquatic Center (formerly Garfield Park Pool) which will re-open this weekend — was made possible by a 2021 grant from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Grants from the ARPA stimulus bill are intended to "aid public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

"The courts were buckling and were riddled with cracks," says Danville Tennis Center president Laurie Sermersheim. "We had already been looking for ways to fix the issues, so when the ARPA funds became available, the timing was perfect."

Renovations began in March of this year. Thanks to the ARPA funds, Sermersheim says, the center was able to enact a more permanent solution rather than a cheaper, temporary fix.

"They were able to get down to replace the base itself rather than just resurfacing," says Sermersheim.

Once the asphalt has dried, two of the six new tennis courts will be painted with stripes for pickleball, creating four new outdoor pickleball courts in addition to the two courts inside.

The city also pitched in extra funding to help improve both the interior and exterior of the building, including the replacement of several doors within the building and a new paint job on the exterior, as well as improvements to the drainage between the two existing buildings that make up the DTC.

When Wesley Bieritz, one local member of the Danville Noon Kiwanis Club, caught wind of the collaboration between the city and the tennis center, he added the news to the program for their most recent public meeting, which took place on June 6.

"It's just so important that people know what good things these civic organizations do, and what good things the city has done for our kids."

Membership at Danville Tennis Center starts at $190 a year for individuals and $265 for families. Non-members are charged a $10 guest fee per day, which doesn't include court or class fees for the day. Each time a non-member visits, their fee is counted toward a membership, should they decide to apply, according to Sermersheim.

Work should be complete by the end of this week, according to City of Danville engineer Michael Chaffin.