Updated Super Bowl 57 odds following NFL draft
We have reached the next stage of the NFL offseason. The NFL draft is over and free agency is largely over, as now teams can sign most players without them counting against the compensatory pick formula.
There have been some changes in next year’s Super Bowl odds. That game will be played at State Farm Stadium, the Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium.
How do the latest Super Bowl 57 odds look?
Let’s take a look at how things look, according to the odds from Tipico Sportsbook and how they compare to the odds from earlier in the year.
The favorites
Buffalo Bills +650 (previously +750)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 (previously +2000)
The contenders
Los Angeles Rams +1000 (previously +1200)
Green Bay Packers +1000 (previously +1500)
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 (previously +750)
San Francisco 49ers +1300 (previously +1500)
Los Angeles Chargers +1500 (previously +2000)
Denver Broncos +1500 (previously +2000)
The dark horses
Cincinnati Bengals +2000 (previously +1500)
Baltimore Ravens +2000 (previously +2000)
Indianapolis Colts +2000 (previously +3000)
Cleveland Browns +2000 (previously +3000)
Las Vegas Raiders +3000 (previously +5000)
Miami Dolphins +3000 (previously +4000)
Tennessee Titans +3000 (previously +2000)
Philadelphia Eagles +3000 (previously +4000)
Arizona Cardinals +3000 (previously +3000)
Minnesota Vikings +4000 (previously +4000)
New Orleans Saints +4000 (previously +4000)
New England Patriots +4000 (previously +3000)
The longshots
Washington Commanders +6000 (previously +5000)
Pittsburgh Steelers +7000 (previously +5000)
Chicago Bears +9000 (previously +8000)
New York Giants +9000 (previously +8000)
Seattle Seahawks +9000 (previously +4000)
Carolina Panthers +9000 (previously +5000)
Atlanta Falcons +10000 (previously +5000)
Jacksonville Jaguars +10000 (previously +10000)
New York Jets +10000 (previously +10000)
Detroit Lions +10000 (previously +10000)
Houston Texans +20000 (previously +10000)
