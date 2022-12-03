Updated strength of schedule rankings for Heisman contenders after USC’s loss to Utah

Redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker’s collegiate career ended Nov. 19 at South Carolina.

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound quarterback suffered a season-ending injury versus the Gamecocks with a torn ACL in his left knee.

During the 2022 season, Hooker guided the Vols to wins versus Alabama, Florida and LSU.

In 11 games in 2022, he completed 229-of-329 passing attempts for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. Hooker recorded 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 104 attempts.

Hooker is a Heisman Memorial Trophy contender for the 2022 season.

Following USC and Heisman Memorial Trophy contender quarterback Caleb Williams’ loss versus Utah in the Pac-12 championship game Friday, ESPN FPI updated strength of schedule rankings for FBS teams.

Strength of schedule rankings for Heisman Memorial Trophy contenders are listed below.

Hendon Hooker (7)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Bryce Young (8)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams (34)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Stroud (35)

Kyle Robertson/USA TODAY NETWORK

Max Duggan (36)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Stetson Bennett (48)

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Michael Penix Jr. (71)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Maye (80)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire