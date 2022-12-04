Updated strength of schedule rankings for Heisman contenders after championship week

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular season in Week 13.

Tennessee awaits its bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

College Football Playoff top 25 rankings ahead of conference championship weekend

Tennessee redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker’s collegiate career ended Nov. 19 at South Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound quarterback suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his left knee in the game.

During the 2022 season, Hooker guided the Vols to wins versus Alabama, Florida and LSU.

In 11 games in 2022, he completed 229-of-329 passing attempts for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions. Hooker recorded 430 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 104 attempts.

Hooker is a Heisman Memorial Trophy contender for the 2022 season.

Vols Wire looks at updated strength of schedule rankings (ESPN FPI) for Heisman Memorial Trophy contenders following conference championship week. Strength of schedule rankings are listed below.

Hendon Hooker (8)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Bryce Young (9)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Max Duggan (16)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Stetson Bennett (36)

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Caleb Williams (38)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Stroud (39)

Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch

Drake Maye (63)

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix Jr. (72)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

