Updated strength of schedule rankings for CFP contenders after TCU’s loss

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular-season in Week 13.

The Vols await its bowl destination.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Week 14 games consist of conference championship contests.

No. 4 USC lost to No. 11 Utah, 47-24, Friday in the Pac-12 championship game.

No. 10 Kansas State defeated No. 3 TCU, 31-28 in overtime, in the Big 12 championship game.

Following USC’s second loss to Utah in 2022, TCU’s loss versus Kansas State, and ahead of Saturday’s remaining conference championship games, Vols Wire looks at updated strength of schedule rankings for College Football Playoff contending teams.

Strength of schedule rankings (ESPN FPI) for the College Football Playoff top 10 teams after USC and TCU’s games and ahead of Saturday’s remaining conference championship games are listed below.

Tennessee: 8

Alabama: 9

Kansas State: 15

TCU: 25

Penn State: 29

Georgia: 35

USC: 36

Ohio State: 37

Michigan: 41

Clemson: 61

