Updated Steelers season predictions for wins and losses
Through five games, the Pittsburgh Steelers currently sit at 2-3 and in last place in the AFC North. Before the start of the season, I was very optimistic about the promise of this team and actually had them going 12-5 on the year. Let’s re-visit our rankings and see how our opinion of the team has changed.
Week 6-Vs Seattle Seahawks
Pittsburgh goes into the bye week on a good foot with a WIN over the Seahawks.
Week 8-Steelers @ Browns
Pittsburgh comes off the bye week and gets handed a LOSS on the road against the Cleveland Browns.
Week 9-vs Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh takes on rookie quarterback Justin Fields and gets the WIN at home.
Week 10-vs Detroit Lions
The Steelers score back-to-back WINS by beating the Lions at home.
Week 11-@ Los Angeles Chargers
The Steelers travel out west and take a LOSS against the Chargers.
Week 12-vs Bengals
The Steelers get payback on the Bengals with a road WIN.
Week 13-@ Ravens
Pittsburgh goes on the road and takes a LOSS to the Ravens.
Week 14-@ Vikings
Pittsburgh travels to Minnesota and pulls off the upset WIN.
Week 15-vs Titans
Pittsburgh takes its momentum and shuts down the Titans game for a WIN.
Week 16-@ Chiefs
No Christmas present for here as the Steelers get a LOSS in Kansas City.
Week 17-vs Browns
The Steelers run out of gas late in the year and suffer a road LOSS to the Browns.
Week 18-vs Ravens
With nothing left to play for, Pittsburgh ends the season with a LOSS.
