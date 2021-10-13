Updated Steelers season predictions for wins and losses

Through five games, the Pittsburgh Steelers currently sit at 2-3 and in last place in the AFC North. Before the start of the season, I was very optimistic about the promise of this team and actually had them going 12-5 on the year. Let’s re-visit our rankings and see how our opinion of the team has changed.

Week 6-Vs Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh goes into the bye week on a good foot with a WIN over the Seahawks.

Week 8-Steelers @ Browns

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh comes off the bye week and gets handed a LOSS on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

Week 9-vs Chicago Bears

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh takes on rookie quarterback Justin Fields and gets the WIN at home.

Week 10-vs Detroit Lions

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers score back-to-back WINS by beating the Lions at home.

Week 11-@ Los Angeles Chargers

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

The Steelers travel out west and take a LOSS against the Chargers.

Week 12-vs Bengals

The Steelers get payback on the Bengals with a road WIN.

Week 13-@ Ravens

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Pittsburgh goes on the road and takes a LOSS to the Ravens.

Week 14-@ Vikings

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh travels to Minnesota and pulls off the upset WIN.

Week 15-vs Titans

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Pittsburgh takes its momentum and shuts down the Titans game for a WIN.

Week 16-@ Chiefs

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

No Christmas present for here as the Steelers get a LOSS in Kansas City.

Week 17-vs Browns

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Steelers run out of gas late in the year and suffer a road LOSS to the Browns.

Week 18-vs Ravens

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

With nothing left to play for, Pittsburgh ends the season with a LOSS.

1

1