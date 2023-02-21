Updated Steelers draft needs ahead of the NFL scouting combine

In one week, the NFL world will descend upon Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine. An opportunity for teams to get up close and personal with the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. This will be just ahead of the start of free agency so we decided to update the NFL draft needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, making some assumptions about how free agency will go.

1-Inside linebacker

I can’t help but think the Steelers lose 2 of their three top inside linebackers from last season and realistically could lose all three. This might not be the team’s first-round pick given the depth of the draft class but with how important this position is, we are putting it at the top.

2-Offensive tackle

Everyone wants to talk about how badly left tackle Dan Moore Jr. played but right tackle Chuks Okorafor wasn’t any better as a run blocker. This is a position Pittsburgh could try to fill through the draft and free agency when it is all said and done.

3-Edge rusher

When T.J. Watt went on IR, the defense basically fell apart. The Steelers tried and failed to address the backup position and it didn’t work. Don’t be shocked if the Steelers take an edge early to beef up the pass rush and put pressure on Alex Highsmith.

4-Safety

Something tells us Damontae Kazee isn’t coming back. The Steelers defense is at its best when there are three safeties on the field so this could be a need filled sooner than many realize.

5-Offensive guard

Kevin Dotson wasn’t great last season but still was better than Kendrick Green. If the Steelers can find a guy who can play guard or center in the middle rounds and push these guys, they should do it.

6-Defensive tackle

We have moved this need down as our hope of Larry Ogunjobi re-signing increases. Ogunjobi, along with Cam Heyward and DeMarvin Leal form a tremendous trio. The Steelers still need a massive nose tackle and some added depth but it can come a little later in the draft.

7-Cornerback

This need stays low because I am confident Pittsburgh will trim Ahkello Witherspoon and William Jackson III off the books, re-sign Cameron Sutton and add veteran depth.

8-Wide receiver/Running back

This need is less about a specific position and more about a specific trait. Pittsburgh needs to add a speed player to their group of skill-position players. The Steelers could benefit greatly from a guy who can be a home run threat as a rusher or receiver on those jet sweeps and swing passes they run.

