Updated Steelers 2023 NFL draft picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 37-30 on Sunday, dropping their season record to a woeful 3-7. If there is anything positive to glean from how bad this season is going, there is a real possibility Pittsburgh is going to land three real difference-makers in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft.

If the draft were today, Pittsburgh would have the No. 8 overall selection. Last week after the win over the New Orleans Saints, the Steelers held the No. 10 pick.

The Steelers would also have the No. 34 pick in the second round thanks to the team’s trade with the Chicago Bears shipping off wide receiver Chase Claypool. Finally, the Steelers would hold their own second-round pick which as of now is No. 39.

Pittsburgh has some pretty clear needs this upcoming offseason. Upgrades at offensive tackle, defensive tackle, outside linebacker, cornerback and interior offensive line are all options as well as adding a wide receiver.

