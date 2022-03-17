Updated Steelers 2022 NFL draft needs

Now that the first wave of NFL free agency is in the books, it’s time to update the Pittsburgh Steelers needs for the 2022 NFL draft. Pittsburgh has been more active over the last three days than they have in the entirety of Kevin Colbert’s tenure as general manager. This has really changed the complexion of the roster going into the draft.

1-Defensive line

Despite re-signing Montravius Adams, there are still more questions than answers along the defensive front. I don’t have a ton of confidence in the return of Stephon Tuitt or Tyson Alualu in any capacity so I look for a big defensive lineman early in the draft.

2-Offensive tackle

The Steelers have their returning starters in Dan Moore Jr. and Chuks Okorafor but depth here is much needed. This offensive tackle class isn’t great so if Pittsburgh doesn’t take one early, there’s not much point in drafting one at all.

3-Wide receiver

This could change somewhat if JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signs but even then, getting a speed receiver who can also work as a return specialist is a must.

4-Quarterback

Pittsburgh is planning to bring four quarterbacks to camp and we expect one to be a rookie. But with Mitch Trubisky on the roster, it’s hard to see them spending a first-round pick on a quarterback now.

5-Outside linebacker

The Steelers have nothing behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith so even though I have this need at five because of the talent of the starters, the team could opt to draft an edge rusher much sooner.

6-Safety

This will depend entirely on if the Steelers bring back Terrell Edmunds. If they do, he is the starter and Tre Norwood is an excellent backup to both safety spots. If Edmunds leaves, Norwood should become the starter and Pittsburgh will need depth.

7-Cornerback

I love the addition of Levi Wallace but if Joe Haden and Ahkello Witherspoon leave, a developmental guy to play behind Wallace, Cam Sutton and James Pierre would be wise.

8-Running back

The Steelers spent a first-round pick in 2021 on Najee Harris but he has no help on the running back depth chart. There are some lightning fast backs in this draft who would pair up well with the power game of Harris.

