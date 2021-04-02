Updated status for every Buffalo Bills 2021 free agent
The Buffalo Bills and NFL are now turning their attention to the 2021 NFL Draft. The rookie event always becomes the forefront of everyone’s attention once the calendar turns to April.
Despite the draft being in the crosshairs, free agency continues to roll on. For the Bills, there’s still plenty of players from their 2020 squad that are still free agents, while others have signed contracts with other new teams.
Here’s an updated list of what’s going on with Buffalo’s current free agent class:
DE Trent Murphy
Bills defensive end Trent Murphy. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Status: Free agent
TE Tyler Kroft
Bills tight end Tyler Kroft. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)
Status: Signed by Jets to one-year deal
CB Josh Norman
Bills cornerback Josh Norman. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Free agent
OL Ty Nsekhe
Bills tackle Ty Nsekhe. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Stats: Signed by Cowboys to one-year deal
Bills Brian Winters. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Status: Signed by Cardinals to one-year deal
Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Status: Re-signed by Bills to three-year extension
QB Matt Barkley
Bills quarterback Matt Barkley. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Free agent
WR Andre Roberts
Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts. Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Stats: Signed by Texans to two-year deal
RB Taiwan Jones
Bills running back Taiwan Jones, Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
Status: Re-signed by Bills to one-year deal
RB TJ Yeldon
Bills running back T.J. Yeldon. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Status: Free agent
S Dean Marlowe
Bills cornerback Levi Wallace, left, celebrates with teammate Dean Marlowe (31). (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Status: Free agent
WR Isaiah McKenzie
Isaiah McKenzie #19 of the Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Status: Re-signed by Bills to one-year deal
LB Matt Milano
Matt Milano #58 of the Bills. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)
Status: Re-signed by Bills to four-year extension
CB Levi Wallace (RFA)
Bills cornerback Levi Wallace. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Status: Signed by Bills to one-year deal
LB Andre Smith (RFA)
Bills linebacker Andre Smith. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
Status: Re-signed by Bills to two-year deal
P Corey Bojorquez (RFA)
Corey Bojorquez #9 of the Bills f. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Status: Free agent
OL Ike Boettger (RFA)
Ike Boettger #65 celebrates with Tyler Bass #2. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Status: Tendered contract by Bills
