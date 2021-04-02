Updated status for every Buffalo Bills 2021 free agent

The Buffalo Bills and NFL are now turning their attention to the 2021 NFL Draft. The rookie event always becomes the forefront of everyone’s attention once the calendar turns to April.

Despite the draft being in the crosshairs, free agency continues to roll on. For the Bills, there’s still plenty of players from their 2020 squad that are still free agents, while others have signed contracts with other new teams.

Here’s an updated list of what’s going on with Buffalo’s current free agent class:

DE Trent Murphy

Bills defensive end Trent Murphy. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Status: Free agent

TE Tyler Kroft

Bills tight end Tyler Kroft. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News via AP, Pool)

Status: Signed by Jets to one-year deal

CB Josh Norman

Bills cornerback Josh Norman. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Free agent

OL Ty Nsekhe

Bills tackle Ty Nsekhe. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Stats: Signed by Cowboys to one-year deal

OL Brian Winters

Bills Brian Winters. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Status: Signed by Cardinals to one-year deal

OL Daryl Williams

Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Status: Re-signed by Bills to three-year extension

QB Matt Barkley

Bills quarterback Matt Barkley. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Free agent

WR Andre Roberts

Bills wide receiver Andre Roberts. Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Stats: Signed by Texans to two-year deal

RB Taiwan Jones

Bills running back Taiwan Jones, Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Status: Re-signed by Bills to one-year deal

RB TJ Yeldon

Bills running back T.J. Yeldon. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Status: Free agent

S Dean Marlowe

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace, left, celebrates with teammate Dean Marlowe (31). (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Status: Free agent

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Isaiah McKenzie #19 of the Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Status: Re-signed by Bills to one-year deal

LB Matt Milano

Matt Milano #58 of the Bills. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Status: Re-signed by Bills to four-year extension

Story continues

CB Levi Wallace (RFA)

Bills cornerback Levi Wallace. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Status: Signed by Bills to one-year deal

LB Andre Smith (RFA)

Bills linebacker Andre Smith. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Status: Re-signed by Bills to two-year deal

P Corey Bojorquez (RFA)

Corey Bojorquez #9 of the Bills f. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Status: Free agent

OL Ike Boettger (RFA)

Ike Boettger #65 celebrates with Tyler Bass #2. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Status: Tendered contract by Bills

1

1