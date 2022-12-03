Updated New Year’s six bowl projections, game odds following USC’s loss
No. 7 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) concluded its 2022 regular-season in Week 13.
The Vols await its bowl destination.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule featured home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule featured road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Week 14 games consist of conference championship contests.
No. 4 USC lost to No. 11 Utah, 47-24, Friday in the Pac-12 championship game.
Following the Trojans’ loss, Brett McMurphy of the Action Network released updated New Year’s six bowl projections and odds.
Updated bowl projections are listed below.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): Georgia (-5) versus Ohio State
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): Michigan (-5.5) versus TCU
Rose Bowl: Penn State (1.5) versus Utah
Sugar Bowl: Alabama (-6.5) versus Kansas State
Capital One Orange Bowl: Clemson (-1) versus Tennessee or Tennessee (-6.5) versus North Carolina
Goodyear Cotton Bowl: USC (-5) versus Tulane or USC (-7) versus UCF
