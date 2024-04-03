Updated Seahawks WR depth chart after Laviska Shenault signing

The Seahawks have added to what was already the best wide receiver room in professional football. On Tuesday Seattle announced the signing of former Jaguars and Panthers receiver/kickoff returner Laviska Shenault Jr., bringing in another intriguing and versatile weapon for Ryan Grubb to employ in his first year as offensive coordinator.

Right now it’s tough to tell exactly what head coach Mike Macdonald has in mind for Year 1, but let’s see if we can guess what the team’s wide receiver depth chart looks like after adding Shenault.

Shenault is undoubtedly a better athlete than Bobo, but he’s also more likely to make an impact on special teams, where the Seahawks have a dearth of options at kick returner. With DeeJay Dallas gone the only other kickoff returner from last season still on the team is Eskridge, who is far from a sure thing for obvious reasons.

Unless one of them gets injured, we expect the only receivers to see significant targets as Metcalf, Lockett, JSN and Bobo.

