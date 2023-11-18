Updated scoring from Michigan high school football 8-player title games, 11-player semifinals

MARQUETTE – Championship season is here for high school football teams in Michigan.

In the fourth week of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) postseason, we’ll see a pair of 8-Player state championship games this weekend, while the semifinal rounds will take place for Divisions 1-8 in 11-player football.

Aiming for a first-ever football state title is Inland Lakes (11-1), which clashes with defending champion Martin (10-2) in an 11 a.m. 8-Player Division 1 title game at the Superior Dome in Marquette on Saturday. The Bulldogs reached the championship round with a 12-0 semifinal victory over Pickford on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Seniors Jake Willey (4) and Grant Blumke (24) will look to lead Inland Lakes to a state championship victory over Martin at the Superior Dome in Marquette on Saturday.

For scores and updates from the 8-Player title games and 11-player semifinals, check back with the Daily Tribune on Saturday morning and afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Scores and updates from Week 4 of the Michigan high school football playoffs