Updated Saints wide receivers depth chart after Deonte Harty gets contract tender
Our first movement from the New Orleans Saints in free agency turned out to be a clever maneuver, with the black and gold issuing a one-year contract tender to restricted free agent Deonte Harty (formerly Deonte Harris). Harty will now play for the Saints in 2022 with a salary cap hit valued at around $3.9 million — unless they work out a long-term deal with him themselves or choose to match any offers other teams put in front of him. If Harty gets a contract offer that’s too rich for New Orleans’ blood, he could leave for a new team while returning draft pick compensation to the Saints.
That feels unlikely given the strength of this rookie class at wide receiver, but you never know. We’ll focus on the here and now, in which the Saints have brought back an All-Pro returns specialist and their most dynamic pass catcher from the 2021 season. It’s a big improvement to their depth chart at wide receiver, which you can see below:
Michael Thomas
Marquez Callaway
Deonte Harty
Easop Winston Jr. (reserve/future contract)
Kevin White (reserve/future contract)
Kawaan Baker (reserve/future contract)
Jalen McCleskey (reserve/future contract)
Kirk Merritt (reserve/future contract)
Pending free agents
Lil’Jordan Humphrey (restricted)
Tre’Quan Smith (unrestricted)
Kenny Stills (unrestricted)
Ty Montgomery (unrestricted)
