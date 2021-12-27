Updated Saints roster and practice squad vs. Dolphins, with jersey numbers

The New Orleans Saints signed some new players and called up 14 names from their practice squad for Week 16’s Monday night game against the Miami Dolphins, so it’s time for a quick refresh on who is available to play and who won’t be dressing out.

Things will become clearer once the inactive list is announced before kickoff, but there should only be two or three players sidelined between the 36 on the roster and the 14 called up from the practice squad. Here is your guide to the updated Saints roster, organized by position and jersey number:

Quarterbacks

In: #16 Ian Book, #6 Blake Bortles (activated from practice squad)

Out: #2 Jameis Winston (injured reserve), #7 Taysom Hill (COVID-19 reserve), #15 Trevor Siemian (COVID-19 reserve)

Running backs

In: #41 Alvin Kamara, #14 Mark Ingram, #34 Tony Jones Jr. #46 Adam Prentice (fullback)

Out: #31 Josh Adams (practice squad), #24 Dwayne Washington (COVID-19 reserve)

Tight ends

In: #81 Nick Vannett, #86 Ethan Wolf (activated from practice squad)

Out: #82 Adam Trautman (COVID-19 reserve), #83 Juwan Johnson (COVID-19 reserve), #45 Garrett Griffin (injured reserve), #89 Dylan Soehner (injured reserve)

Offensive tackles

In: #72 Terron Armstead (questionable with knee injury), #74 James Hurst, #79 Kyle Murphy (activated from practice squad)

Out: #71 Ryan Ramczyk (COVID-19 reserve), #79 Jordan Mills (COVID-19 reserve), #63 Jerald Hawkins (COVID-19 reserve), #67 Landon Young (injured reserve), #73 Ethan Greenidge (injured reserve)

Offensive guards/centers

In: #78 Erik McCoy, #51 Cesar Ruiz, #76 Calvin Throckmorton, #65 Caleb Benenoch (activated from practice squad), #64 Will Clapp (activated from practice squad), #66 Forrest Lamp (activated from practice squad)

Out: #75 Andrus Peat (injured reserve), #77 James Carpenter (COVID-19 reserve)

Wide receivers

In: #1 Marquez Callaway, #10 Tre’Quan Smith (questionable with shoulder injury), #12 Kenny Stills, #84 Lil’Jordan Humphrey, #88 Ty Montgomery, #18 Easop Winston Jr. (activated from practice squad), #80 Kawaan Baker (activated from practice squad)

Out: #11 Deonte Harris (suspended/COVID-19 reserve), #13 Michael Thomas (physically unable to perform list), #17 Kevin White (practice squad), #87 Malcolm Perry (practice squad)

Special teams

In: #4 Blake Gillikin (punter), #19 Brett Maher (kicker), #49 Zach Wood (long snapper)

Out: #3 Wil Lutz (injured reserve)

Defensive ends

In: #92 Marcus Davenport (questionable with shoulder and knee injuries), #94 Cameron Jordan

Out: #96 Carl Granderson (COVID-19 reserve), #57 Jalyn Holmes (COVID-19 reserve), #90 Tanoh Kpassagnon (injured reserve), #98 Payton Turner (injured reserve)

Defensive tackles

In: #93 David Onyemata, #99 Shy Tuttle, #95 Albert Huggins, #52 Braxton Hoyett (activated from practice squad), #91 Ethan Westbrooks (activated from practice squad)

Out: #70 Christian Ringo (COVID-19 reserve), #97 Malcolm Roach (COVID-19 reserve), #77 Jalen Dalton (injured reserve)

Linebackers

In: #20 Pete Werner, #50 Andrew Dowell, #53 Zack Baun, #42 Chase Hansen (activated from practice squad), #59 Sharif Finch (activated from practice squad)

Out: #56 Demario Davis (COVID-19 reserve), #5 Kwon Alexander (COVID-19 reserve), #55 Kaden Elliss (COVID-19 reserve)

Safeties

In: #43 Marcus Williams, #22 C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #32 Bryce Thompson (activated from practice squad)

Out: #27 Malcolm Jenkins (COVID-19 reserve), #48 J.T. Gray (COVID-19 reserve), #38 Jeff Heath (COVID-19 reserve)

Cornerbacks

In: #23 Marshon Lattimore, #29 Paulson Adebo, #21 Bradley Roby, #26 P.J. Williams, #25 Ken Crawley, #36 Jordan Miller (activated from practice squad)

Out: #35 KeiVarae Russell (practice squad/COVID-19 reserve), #37 Dylan Mabin (practice squad)

