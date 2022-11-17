Updated Saints practice squad after signing David Johnson, other Week 11 roster moves

It’s been a busy week for the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Defensive end Taco Charlton was poached by the Chicago Bears, and they released both of their running backs in Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore — only to bring Gore back a few days later. There have been a number of moving pieces, so let’s recap them.

The Saints signed several free agents to the practice squad including veteran running back David Johnson, defensive end Niko Lalos (who joined them for training camp), and defensive tackle Prince Emili, who played college football at Penn and started his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted rookie earlier this year.

So the practice squad looks a bit different from the last time we checked in. Here’s the new-look Saints practice squad after these Week 11 roster moves:

QB Jake Luton

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

RB David Johnson

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

RB Derrick Gore

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

TE Lucas Krull

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

OL Yasir Durant

Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

OL Drew Desjarlais

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

OL Derrick Kelly

Max Becherer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP

WR Keith Kirkwood

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

WR Kirk Merritt

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

DE Jabari Zuniga

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

DE Niko Lalos

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

DT Jordan Jackson

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

DT Prince Emili

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

LB Kenny Young

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

S Bryce Thompson

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

CB Vincent Gray

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire