Updated Saints injury report for Week 16 vs. Dolphins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The only change to the New Orleans Saints injury report on Friday was bad news: All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is going to the COVID-19 reserve list, as first reported by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. He’s been sidelined since Week 10’s game with the Tennessee Titans due to a knee injury, but now he’s likely going to be unavailable in Monday night’s game with the Miami Dolphins even if he’s knee is improving.

Here’s the full injury report from each team:

Miami Dolphins injury report

Player

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Game Status

WR Albert Wilson (not injury related/personal matter)

DNP

RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle)

Limited

Full

TE Adam Shaheen (knee)

Limited

Full

G/T Jesse Davis (knee)

Full

Full

S Brandon Jones (elbow)

Full

Full

DT Zach Sieler (neck)

Full

Full

CB Trill Williams (hamstring)

Full

Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Game Status

RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)

DNP

LT Terron Armstead (knee)

DNP

DNP

DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)

Limited

Limited

WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder)

Limited

Limited

S Marcus Williams (shoulder)

Full

Full

1

1

Recommended Stories