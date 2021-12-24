Updated Saints injury report for Week 16 vs. Dolphins
The only change to the New Orleans Saints injury report on Friday was bad news: All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is going to the COVID-19 reserve list, as first reported by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. He’s been sidelined since Week 10’s game with the Tennessee Titans due to a knee injury, but now he’s likely going to be unavailable in Monday night’s game with the Miami Dolphins even if he’s knee is improving.
Here’s the full injury report from each team:
Miami Dolphins injury report
Player
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
WR Albert Wilson (not injury related/personal matter)
DNP
–
RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle)
Limited
Full
TE Adam Shaheen (knee)
Limited
Full
G/T Jesse Davis (knee)
Full
Full
S Brandon Jones (elbow)
Full
Full
DT Zach Sieler (neck)
Full
Full
CB Trill Williams (hamstring)
Full
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee)
DNP
–
LT Terron Armstead (knee)
DNP
DNP
DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder)
Limited
Limited
WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder)
Limited
Limited
S Marcus Williams (shoulder)
Full
Full
