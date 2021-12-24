Updated Saints injury report for Week 16 vs. Dolphins

The only change to the New Orleans Saints injury report on Friday was bad news: All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is going to the COVID-19 reserve list, as first reported by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill. He’s been sidelined since Week 10’s game with the Tennessee Titans due to a knee injury, but now he’s likely going to be unavailable in Monday night’s game with the Miami Dolphins even if he’s knee is improving.

Here’s the full injury report from each team:

Miami Dolphins injury report

Player Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status WR Albert Wilson (not injury related/personal matter) DNP – RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) Limited Full TE Adam Shaheen (knee) Limited Full G/T Jesse Davis (knee) Full Full S Brandon Jones (elbow) Full Full DT Zach Sieler (neck) Full Full CB Trill Williams (hamstring) Full Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status RT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) DNP – LT Terron Armstead (knee) DNP DNP DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder) Limited Limited WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) Limited Limited S Marcus Williams (shoulder) Full Full

