Updated Saints cornerbacks depth chart after Bradley Roby extension

The New Orleans Saints extended their contract with cornerback Bradley Roby just hours after losing safety Marcus Williams in free agency to the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, helping to maintain depth at a talent-rich position behind starting corners Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo.

Now that we know Roby’s in the plans for 2022, we can take a look at what the Saints’ depth chart at cornerback looks like at this stage. It could change quickly in a potential trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson by the end of the day. If the Saints move one of their young cornerbacks, here are their other options under contract:

Marshon Lattimore

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Paulson Adebo

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Bradley Roby

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

KeiVarae Russell (reserve/future deal)

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Jordan Miller (reserve/future deal)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Mabin

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Remaining pending free agents

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Ken Crawley

P.J. Williams (part-time safety)

