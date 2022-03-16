Updated Saints cornerbacks depth chart after Bradley Roby extension
The New Orleans Saints extended their contract with cornerback Bradley Roby just hours after losing safety Marcus Williams in free agency to the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, helping to maintain depth at a talent-rich position behind starting corners Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo.
Now that we know Roby’s in the plans for 2022, we can take a look at what the Saints’ depth chart at cornerback looks like at this stage. It could change quickly in a potential trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson by the end of the day. If the Saints move one of their young cornerbacks, here are their other options under contract:
Marshon Lattimore
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Paulson Adebo
AP Photo/Nick Wass
Bradley Roby
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
KeiVarae Russell (reserve/future deal)
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
Jordan Miller (reserve/future deal)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Mabin
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
Remaining pending free agents
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
Ken Crawley
P.J. Williams (part-time safety)
