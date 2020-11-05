Updated Saints-Bucs injury report: Drew Brees (shoulder) limited again

So here’s some potentially big news from the Thursday injury report: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was limited again in practice while managing an injury to his throwing shoulder. Brees was initially listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report, though he later downplayed the situation in a press conference call.

“I’m always limited on Wednesday,” Brees told The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell. “I’m 41 years old, I’ve got a lot of stuff going on, but just keep ticking.”

Brees referenced his weekly load management, which the Saints adopted several years ago by resting him out during team drills on Wednesdays to preserve strength in his throwing arm. And while it’s true that he rarely turns in a full day’s work in those midweek practice sessions, this was the first time he popped up on the injury report this season.

Here’s hoping it’s just as mild an issue as Brees is suggesting. In other news, the Saints welcomed two of this year’s playmakers back to work in running back Alvin Kamara (foot) and rookie wide receiver Marquez Callaway (ankle), each of whom practiced fully. Star wideout Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) was still limited, though.

Thursday’s complete injury report:

Player, injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status QB Drew Brees, shoulder Limited Limited WR Marquez Callaway, ankle Limited Full C/G Nick Easton, concussion Full Full DB Justin Hardee, groin DNP DNP RB Alvin Kamara, foot Limited Full DT Sheldon Rankins, knee DNP DNP WR Michael Thomas, ankle/hamstring Limited Limited

