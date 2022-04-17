Updated recruiting rankings after 4-star Oregon WR Kyler Kasper’s reclassification to 2022

The Oregon Ducks got a big recruiting win on Sunday morning when 4-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks, choosing to come to Eugene instead of going across the country to the Tennessee Volunteers or Iowa Hawkeyes.

After the initial commitment news came out, an even bigger shoe dropped, with the word being reported that Kasper was reclassifying to the class of 2022 and choosing to join the Ducks this summer.

This news doesn’t change the magnitude of the win for Oregon, but alters which recruiting class we are celebrating. No longer do fans have to temper that excitement to see the 6-foot-5 Kasper in Autzen Stadium for another year, but they can anticipate seeing him in the green and yellow this fall.

It also changes Oregon’s standing when it comes to the 2022 recruiting rankings a bit as well. The Ducks already held the No. 1 spot in the Pac-12 after the addition of Josh Conerly, but with Kasper reclassifying to 2022, this bumps Oregon up in the national rankings a bit as well, notably putting them ahead of Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.

Here are the projected rankings after Kasper’s reclassification:

Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; A general view of the stands at the last regular season home game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Prairie View Am Panthers at Kyle Field.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Georgia Bulldogs

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 04: Justin Shaffer #54 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates their win against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline talks to Team Brutus wide receiver Sam Wiglusz (82) and quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the Ohio State Buckeyes football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Ohio State Football Spring Game

Story continues

Texas Longhorns

Nov 26, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with players during a time in the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 31, 2015; University Park, PA, USA; General view of the Penn State Nittany Lions logo inside Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State won 39-0.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Oklahoma Sooners

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks (26) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks during the 2021 Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome.

Michigan Wolverines

Clemson Tigers

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates a fumble recovery by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) during the fourth quarter Oct 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.

Ncaa Football Florida State At Clemson

North Carolina Tar Heels

Sep 13, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A North Carolina Tar Heels helmet lays on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field.

LSU Tigers

Dec 12, 2020; Gainesville, FL, USA; LSU defensive back Eli Ricks (1) runs with the ball after making an interception during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Dec. 12, 2020.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning makes his first public appearance at Matthew Knight Arena for the Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers game.

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky cheerleaders wave flags during a NCAA college football game in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

220101 Iowa Kentucky Citrus Fb Extra 009 Jpg

Missouri Tigers

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) celebrates after a play against the Florida Gators in overtime at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Miami Hurricanes

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 07: New Head Coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes speaks with the media during a press conference introducing him at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at University of Miami on December 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Cristobal becomes the 26th head football coach in the program's history.

Florida Gators

Mar 9, 2018; St. Louis, MO, USA; The Florida Gators mascot performs during the first half of the quarterfinals of the SEC Conference Tournament against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Scottrade Center.

Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel during an SEC football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Kentucky Football

Stanford Cardinal

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Head coach David Shaw of the Stanford Cardinal complains about a call during their game against the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Stanford, California.

Auburn Tigers

Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) reacts after making a first down against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Birmingham, Ala.

