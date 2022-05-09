Updated QB Rankings: Russ in Denver, Rodgers without WRs & Lamar as the wild card

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski look at their QB rankings with fresh eyes after the wild offseason trades, free agent signings and 2022 NFL Draft.

While the guys agree on who the top 5 fantasy QBs are, they don’t agree on the order, and they soon get wrapped into a conversation on if dual-threat QBs are still an excellent value in fantasy football or if it’s time to start drafting pocket passers again. Also, what do you do with guys like Russell Wilson and Dad Prescott that seemingly gave up running the ball?

