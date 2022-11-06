Updated projection of Steelers wins and losses

At the start of the season, we had high hopes for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even with the loss of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger this roster was loaded. But things haven’t gone according to plan and the Steelers are now 2-6 with nine games to play. We decided to update our predictions for wins and losses with nine games left and one of the easiest remaining schedules in the NFL.

Week 10 vs New Orleans Saints

LOSS

Week 11 vs Cincinnati Bengals

LOSS

Week 12 @ Indianapolis Colts

WIN

Week 13 @ Atlanta Falcons

LOSS

Week 14 vs Baltimore Ravens

LOSS

Week 15 @ Carolina Panthers

WIN

Week 16 vs Las Vegas Raiders

LOSS

Week 17 @ Baltimore Ravens

LOSS

Week 18 vs Cleveland Browns

WIN

