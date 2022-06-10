Updated projected Steelers starting offense after minicamp

Associated Press

Trey Lance dropped back on successive plays and launched deep strikes to Ray-Ray McCloud and Jordan Matthews that showed off an element the San Francisco 49ers hope to add to their offense this season. With Jimmy Garoppolo far away rehabilitating an injured shoulder before a likely trade or release this summer, Lance ended the team's minicamp fully entrenched as the Niners starting quarterback based on his play and leadership this spring. “I feel like Trey has done a really good job in really taking on all the different parts of being QB1,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk said.