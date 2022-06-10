Updated projected Steelers starting offense after minicamp
With the Pittsburgh Steelers first mandatory minicamp in the books, we decided to update our projected starting offense for the regular season. Let us know in the comments if you think this is what things will look like in September.
Quarterback-Mitch Trubisky
Running back-Najee Harris
Fullback-Derek Watt
Wide receiver-Diontae Johnson
Wide receiver-Chase Claypool
Slot receiver-George Pickens
Left tackle-Dan Moore Jr.
Left guard-Kendrick Green
Center-Mason Cole
Right guard-James Daniels
Right tackle-Chuks Okorafor
Tight end-Pat Freiermuth
