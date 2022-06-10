Updated projected Steelers starting offense after minicamp

Curt Popejoy
With the Pittsburgh Steelers first mandatory minicamp in the books, we decided to update our projected starting offense for the regular season. Let us know in the comments if you think this is what things will look like in September.

Quarterback-Mitch Trubisky

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Running back-Najee Harris

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Fullback-Derek Watt

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Wide receiver-Diontae Johnson

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Wide receiver-Chase Claypool

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Slot receiver-George Pickens

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Left tackle-Dan Moore Jr.

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Left guard-Kendrick Green

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Center-Mason Cole

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Right guard-James Daniels

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Right tackle-Chuks Okorafor

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end-Pat Freiermuth

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

