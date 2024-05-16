Updated Preview of the 149th Preakness Stakes: Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan the Favorite
With the scratch of heavily favored Muth yesterday, the pundits are touting the 149th Preakness Stakes as one of the most wide open in recent history. The morning-line odds reflect that sentiment.
The winner of the Kentucky Derby, Mystik Dan (8-5), is now the favorite in the field of eight horses.
Should Mystik Dan win The Preakness, he will head to Saratoga for the Belmont with an opportunity to claim horse racing's Triple Crown. That said, the journey will not be easy for the Derby winner as he will be racing on just two weeks of rest for the second time in his career. Mystik Dan finished fifth in an allowance race at Churchill Downs two weeks after winning a maiden special weight event in November of last year. No question Trainer Kenny McPeek is hoping for a better result this weekend.
Tuscan Gold (9-2), Imagination (3-1), and Catching Freedom (7-2) are also among the favorites in the now 8-horse field.
Coverage of the 2024 Preakness Stakes will begin on NBC and Peacock at 4:30P ET. Post time for is slated for 6:50P ET on Saturday.
CNBC and Peacock will carry the early afternoon races from Pimlico beginning at 1:30P ET. Viewers can also stream Preakness coverage on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.
The Tale of the Tape for the 149th Preakness Stakes
What: The 149th Preakness Stakes
When: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD
Distance: 1 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs)
Purse: $2,000,000
Post Time: 6:50P ET
Weather Forecast: 74 degrees but a 40% chance of showers
Network: NBC (beginning at 4:30P ET)
Streaming: Peacock
Looking to place a wager on The Preakness or simply interested in learning more about the horses in the field for Saturday’s Preakness? Read below for a quick synopsis of each horse along with highlights from a recent race and analysis from the host of Bet the EDGE, Drew Dinsick.
**Please note Drew's analysis of each horse was offered prior to the scratch of the favorite, Muth.
Mugatu (20-1)
Trainer: J. Engler | Jockey: J. Bravo
Was stabled at Churchill Downs hoping to crash the party but with only Encino scratching, Mugatu was left out of the field. Finished 5th in the Blue Grass Stakes.
Fun Fact: Named after Jacobim Mugatu, a character in the movie “Zoolander”
Uncle Heavy (20-1)
Trainer: B. Reid, Jr. | Jockey: I. Ortiz, Jr.
Finished 5th in the Wood Memorial following a win in the Grade 3 Withers. Traveling to Pimlico from Philadelphia Parx.
Trainer Reid expects Uncle Heavy to make a big run from the back of the pack as the leaders tire. Reid’s first start in the Preakness.
Catching Freedom (7-2)
Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Prat
Has victories on three different tracks (Churchill Downs, Oaklawn Park and Fair Grounds) and will look for a fourth at Pimlico.
**Bet the EDGE host Drew Dinsick’s analysis of Catching Freedom.
Mystik Dan (8-5)
Trainer: K. McPeek | Jockey: B. Hernandez, Jr.
Has little experience racing on short rest and what little experience he has yielded poor results
Seize the Grey (12-1)
Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas | Jockey: J. Torres
Won the Pat Day Mile on the Derby undercard May 4th at Churchill Downs
Fun Fact: Seize the Grey has more than 2,000 co-owners. Jockey Torres making his Triple Crown debut in this race.
**Bet the EDGE host Drew Dinsick’s analysis of Seize the Grey.
Just Steel (12-1)
Trainer: D. Wayne Lucas | Jockey: J. Rosario
Trainer D. Wayne Lucas has won the Preakness 6 times.
**Bet the EDGE analyst Drew Dinsick’s analysis of Just Steel
Tuscan Gold (9-2)
Trainer: C. Brown | Jockey: T. Gaffalione
Has speed but not a closer. Lightly-run. Has not raced since the Louisiana Derby.
Imagination (3-1)
Trainer: B. Baffert | Jockey: F. Dettori
Did not race in the Kentucky Derby due to the Baffert suspension. Has yet to finish worse than 2nd in six career starts.
Watch The Preakness Stakes on NBC. Enjoy a couple of sweats but please bet responsibly.