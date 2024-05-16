Updated Preview of the 149th Preakness Stakes: Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan the Favorite

With the scratch of heavily favored Muth yesterday, the pundits are touting the 149th Preakness Stakes as one of the most wide open in recent history. The morning-line odds reflect that sentiment.

The winner of the Kentucky Derby, Mystik Dan (8-5), is now the favorite in the field of eight horses.

Should Mystik Dan win The Preakness, he will head to Saratoga for the Belmont with an opportunity to claim horse racing's Triple Crown. That said, the journey will not be easy for the Derby winner as he will be racing on just two weeks of rest for the second time in his career. Mystik Dan finished fifth in an allowance race at Churchill Downs two weeks after winning a maiden special weight event in November of last year. No question Trainer Kenny McPeek is hoping for a better result this weekend.

Tuscan Gold (9-2), Imagination (3-1), and Catching Freedom (7-2) are also among the favorites in the now 8-horse field.

Coverage of the 2024 Preakness Stakes will begin on NBC and Peacock at 4:30P ET. Post time for is slated for 6:50P ET on Saturday.

CNBC and Peacock will carry the early afternoon races from Pimlico beginning at 1:30P ET. Viewers can also stream Preakness coverage on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.

The Tale of the Tape for the 149th Preakness Stakes

What: The 149th Preakness Stakes

When: Saturday, May 18, 2024

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD

Distance: 1 3/16 miles (9.5 furlongs)

Purse: $2,000,000

Post Time: 6:50P ET

Weather Forecast: 74 degrees but a 40% chance of showers

Network: NBC (beginning at 4:30P ET)

Streaming: Peacock

Looking to place a wager on The Preakness or simply interested in learning more about the horses in the field for Saturday’s Preakness? Read below for a quick synopsis of each horse along with highlights from a recent race and analysis from the host of Bet the EDGE, Drew Dinsick.

MugatuSilks.jpg

Mugatu (20-1)

UncleHeavySilks.jpg

Uncle Heavy (20-1)

CatchingFreedomSilks.jpg

Catching Freedom (7-2)

Trainer: B. Cox | Jockey: F. Prat

Finished 4th in the Kentucky Derby

Has victories on three different tracks (Churchill Downs, Oaklawn Park and Fair Grounds) and will look for a fourth at Pimlico.

**Bet the EDGE host Drew Dinsick’s analysis of Catching Freedom.

MystikDanSilks.jpg

Mystik Dan (8-5)

SeizeTheGraySilks.jpg

Seize the Grey (12-1)

JustSteelSilks.jpg

Just Steel (12-1)

TuscanGoldSilks.jpg

Tuscan Gold (9-2)

ImaginationSilks.jpg

Imagination (3-1)

Trainer: B. Baffert | Jockey: F. Dettori

Placed 2nd in the Santa Anita Derby

Did not race in the Kentucky Derby due to the Baffert suspension. Has yet to finish worse than 2nd in six career starts.

**Bet the EDGE host Drew Dinsick’s analysis of Imagination

Watch The Preakness Stakes on NBC.


