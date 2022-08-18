Updated predictions for the Steelers starting defense

First we gave you our predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers starting offense this season and now we offer up our humble projections for the defensive line of the football.

Defensive tackle-Cam Heyward

Cam Heyward continues to improve and remains one of the most risruptive defensive linemen in the league.

Nose tackle-Montravius Adams

When everything gets sorted out, we look for Montravius Adams to leapfrog Tyson Alualu as the team’s primary nose tackle.

Defensive end-Larry Ogunjobi

The Steelers have four really good defensive linemen including Chris Wormley but we are going with Larry Ogunjobi here. We could see Wormley actually supplanting Adams in the middle as well but no matter what it will be a very good rotation.

Outside linebacker-T.J. Watt

The Defensive Player of the Year returns and vows to be even better.

Outside linebacker-Alex Highsmith

We are all waiting patiently for this to be Alex Highsmith’s breakout season.

Inside linebacker-Robert Spillane

We give Robert Spillane the nod here because it doesn’t feel like Devin Bush has his head in the right place to contribute on the defnse full time.

Inside linebacker-Myles Jack

The addition of Myles Jack couldn’t have come at a better time for this defense.

Cornerback-Cameron Sutton

With the position battle on the other side of the field, veteran Cameron Sutton seems to be lined up to be the starting on the right side.

Cornerback-Ahkello Witherspoon

We are predcting that Ahkello Witherspoon will beat out Levi Wallace for this starting spot.

Slot cornerback-Arthur Maulet

Arthur Maulet has locked down the slot cornerback spot with his physical play.

Free safety-Minkah Fitzpatrick

The improvements up front should allow Minkah Fitzpatrick to return to his All-Pro form.

Strong safety-Terrell Edmunds

We are giving Terrell Edmunds the nod here but expect to see plenty of Tre Norwood and Damontae Kazee as well.

