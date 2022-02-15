Updated post-Super Bowl 2022 NFL draft order

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Masala
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Detroit Lions
    Detroit Lions
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Super Bowl is over, and the Los Angeles Rams sit alone atop the mountain of the NFL. With that, the offseason is upon us and the first-round order of the 2022 NFL draft is set for the event that will take place at the end of April.

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions (originally the Rams’ pick) had their draft picks solidified as 31st and 32nd overall, respectively.

The Miami Dolphins’ front office, led by general manager Chris Grier, has the 29th overall pick in the first round as well as Nos. 59, 101. 119, 123, 157, 199, and 222, according to Tankathon.com. There’s also still a slim chance that the Dolphins end up with an additional compensatory pick through the formula.

Here is the full order for the first round of the draft:

  1. Jacksonville Jaguars

  2. Detroit Lions

  3. Houston Texans

  4. New York Jets

  5. New York Giants

  6. Carolina Panthers

  7. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears)

  8. Atlanta Falcons

  9. Denver Broncos

  10. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

  11. Washington Commanders

  12. Minnesota Vikings

  13. Cleveland Browns

  14. Baltimore Ravens

  15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins)

  16. Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts)

  17. Los Angeles Chargers

  18. New Orleans Saints

  19. Philadelphia Eagles

  20. Pittsburgh Steelers

  21. New England Patriots

  22. Las Vegas Raiders

  23. Arizona Cardinals

  24. Dallas Cowboys

  25. Buffalo Bills

  26. Tennessee Titans

  27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  28. Green Bay Packers

  29. Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)

  30. Kansas City Chiefs

  31. Cincinnati Bengals

  32. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

List

4 things to know about new Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith

Recommended Stories