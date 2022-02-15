Updated post-Super Bowl 2022 NFL draft order

The Super Bowl is over, and the Los Angeles Rams sit alone atop the mountain of the NFL. With that, the offseason is upon us and the first-round order of the 2022 NFL draft is set for the event that will take place at the end of April.

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions (originally the Rams’ pick) had their draft picks solidified as 31st and 32nd overall, respectively.

The Miami Dolphins’ front office, led by general manager Chris Grier, has the 29th overall pick in the first round as well as Nos. 59, 101. 119, 123, 157, 199, and 222, according to Tankathon.com. There’s also still a slim chance that the Dolphins end up with an additional compensatory pick through the formula.

Here is the full order for the first round of the draft:

