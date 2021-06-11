The updated positional roster for the Cardinals after minicamp

The Arizona Cardinals have officially finished the offseason. They wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Thursday and the players are off until training camp at the end of July.

While there might be roster moves closer to camp, the roster is likely set for about the next month.

Below we list the players the Cardinals have on the roster at each position.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:

and

Quarterback

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Kyler Murray

Colt McCoy

Chris Streveler

Running back

Chase Edmonds

James Conner

Jonathan Ward

Eno Benjamin

Tavien Feaster

Khalfani Muhammad

Wide receiver

DeAndre Hopkins

A.J. Green

Christian Kirk

Rondale Moore

KeeSean Johnson

Andy Isabella

A.J. Richardson

Isaac Whitney

Andre Baccellia

Rico Gafford

JoJo Ward

Antoine Wesley

Tight end

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Maxx Williams

Darrell Daniels

Ross Travis

Ian Bunting

Cary Angeline

Bruno Labelle

Bernhard Seikovits

Offensive line

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Humphries

Justin Pugh

Rodney Hudson

Brian Winters

Kelvin Beachum

Josh Jones

Justin Murray

Max Garcia

Lamont Gaillard

Josh Miles

Brandon Bowen

Shaq Calhoun

Sean Harlow

Koda Martin

Michael Menet

Defensive line

Rob Schumacher/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

J.J. Watt

Jordan Phillips

Rashard Lawrence

Leki Fotu

Zach Allen

Michael Dogbe

David Parry

Xavier Williams

Ryan Bee

Cam Murray

Outside linebacker

Sean Logan/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Chandler Jones

Markus Golden

Devon Kennard

Dennis Gardeck

Kylie Fitts

Reggie Walker

Victor Dimukeje

Jamell Garcia-Williams

Inside linebacker

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Isaiah Simmons

Zaven Collins

Jordan Hicks

Tanner Vallejo

Zeke Turner

Terrance Smith

Evan Weaver

Cornerback

. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Byron Murphy

Robert Alford

Malcolm Butler

Darqueze Dennard

Marco Wilson

Tay Gowan

Jace Whittaker

Lorenzo Burns

Tae Hayes

Picasso Nelson

Safety

Rob Schumacher/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Budda Baker

Jalen Thompson

Chris Banjo

Deionte Thompson

Shawn Williams

Charles Washington

James Wiggins

Jamel Carter

Donald Rutledge

Specialists

Story continues

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

K Matt Prater

P Andy Lee

P Tyler Newsome

LS Aaron Brewer

1

1