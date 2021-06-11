The updated positional roster for the Cardinals after minicamp

Jess Root
·2 min read
The Arizona Cardinals have officially finished the offseason. They wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Thursday and the players are off until training camp at the end of July.

While there might be roster moves closer to camp, the roster is likely set for about the next month.

Below we list the players the Cardinals have on the roster at each position.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:

and

Quarterback

(AP Photo/Matt York)

  • Kyler Murray

  • Colt McCoy

  • Chris Streveler

Running back

  • Chase Edmonds

  • James Conner

  • Jonathan Ward

  • Eno Benjamin

  • Tavien Feaster

  • Khalfani Muhammad

Wide receiver

  • DeAndre Hopkins

  • A.J. Green

  • Christian Kirk

  • Rondale Moore

  • KeeSean Johnson

  • Andy Isabella

  • A.J. Richardson

  • Isaac Whitney

  • Andre Baccellia

  • Rico Gafford

  • JoJo Ward

  • Antoine Wesley

Tight end

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

  • Maxx Williams

  • Darrell Daniels

  • Ross Travis

  • Ian Bunting

  • Cary Angeline

  • Bruno Labelle

  • Bernhard Seikovits

Offensive line

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

  • D.J. Humphries

  • Justin Pugh

  • Rodney Hudson

  • Brian Winters

  • Kelvin Beachum

  • Josh Jones

  • Justin Murray

  • Max Garcia

  • Lamont Gaillard

  • Josh Miles

  • Brandon Bowen

  • Shaq Calhoun

  • Sean Harlow

  • Koda Martin

  • Michael Menet

Defensive line

Rob Schumacher/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

  • J.J. Watt

  • Jordan Phillips

  • Rashard Lawrence

  • Leki Fotu

  • Zach Allen

  • Michael Dogbe

  • David Parry

  • Xavier Williams

  • Ryan Bee

  • Cam Murray

Outside linebacker

Sean Logan/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

  • Chandler Jones

  • Markus Golden

  • Devon Kennard

  • Dennis Gardeck

  • Kylie Fitts

  • Reggie Walker

  • Victor Dimukeje

  • Jamell Garcia-Williams

Inside linebacker

(AP Photo/Matt York)

  • Isaiah Simmons

  • Zaven Collins

  • Jordan Hicks

  • Tanner Vallejo

  • Zeke Turner

  • Terrance Smith

  • Evan Weaver

Cornerback

. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

  • Byron Murphy

  • Robert Alford

  • Malcolm Butler

  • Darqueze Dennard

  • Marco Wilson

  • Tay Gowan

  • Jace Whittaker

  • Lorenzo Burns

  • Tae Hayes

  • Picasso Nelson

Safety

Rob Schumacher/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

  • Budda Baker

  • Jalen Thompson

  • Chris Banjo

  • Deionte Thompson

  • Shawn Williams

  • Charles Washington

  • James Wiggins

  • Jamel Carter

  • Donald Rutledge

Specialists

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

  • K Matt Prater

  • P Andy Lee

  • P Tyler Newsome

  • LS Aaron Brewer

