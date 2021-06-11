The updated positional roster for the Cardinals after minicamp
The Arizona Cardinals have officially finished the offseason. They wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Thursday and the players are off until training camp at the end of July.
While there might be roster moves closer to camp, the roster is likely set for about the next month.
Below we list the players the Cardinals have on the roster at each position.
Quarterback
Kyler Murray
Colt McCoy
Chris Streveler
Running back
Chase Edmonds
James Conner
Jonathan Ward
Eno Benjamin
Tavien Feaster
Khalfani Muhammad
Wide receiver
DeAndre Hopkins
A.J. Green
Christian Kirk
Rondale Moore
KeeSean Johnson
Andy Isabella
A.J. Richardson
Isaac Whitney
Andre Baccellia
Rico Gafford
JoJo Ward
Antoine Wesley
Tight end
Maxx Williams
Darrell Daniels
Ross Travis
Ian Bunting
Cary Angeline
Bruno Labelle
Bernhard Seikovits
Offensive line
D.J. Humphries
Justin Pugh
Rodney Hudson
Brian Winters
Kelvin Beachum
Josh Jones
Max Garcia
Lamont Gaillard
Josh Miles
Brandon Bowen
Shaq Calhoun
Sean Harlow
Koda Martin
Michael Menet
Defensive line
J.J. Watt
Jordan Phillips
Rashard Lawrence
Leki Fotu
Zach Allen
Michael Dogbe
David Parry
Xavier Williams
Ryan Bee
Cam Murray
Outside linebacker
Chandler Jones
Markus Golden
Devon Kennard
Dennis Gardeck
Kylie Fitts
Reggie Walker
Victor Dimukeje
Jamell Garcia-Williams
Inside linebacker
Isaiah Simmons
Zaven Collins
Jordan Hicks
Tanner Vallejo
Zeke Turner
Terrance Smith
Evan Weaver
Cornerback
Byron Murphy
Robert Alford
Malcolm Butler
Darqueze Dennard
Marco Wilson
Tay Gowan
Jace Whittaker
Lorenzo Burns
Tae Hayes
Picasso Nelson
Safety
Budda Baker
Jalen Thompson
Chris Banjo
Deionte Thompson
Shawn Williams
Charles Washington
James Wiggins
Jamel Carter
Donald Rutledge
Specialists
K Matt Prater
P Andy Lee
P Tyler Newsome
LS Aaron Brewer
