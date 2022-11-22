Updated Penn State bowl projections before regular season finale

While a path to a New Years Six bowl game is still on the table for Penn State, it seems as though most of the updated bowl projections have a non-NY6 bowl game in mind for the Nittany Lions following the results of this past weekend in college football. Penn State is still looking like it will be heading to a warm destination for the bowl season against a quality opponent, but more and more projections have Penn State sitting on the outside of the New Years Six at the moment.

This could obviously change once the College Football Playoff rankings are updated depending on where Penn State ranks compared to other potential at-large options for the bowl selection process, and a playoff field with two Big Ten teams remaining an option does leave the Rose Bowl sitting there waiting to invite Penn State if needed. But the results of last weekend in college football may not have done too many favors for Penn State and their hopes of being invited to one of the top bowl games.

Here is an updated look at some of the bowl projections for Penn State as we enter the final weekend of the regular season. And keep in mind, a lot can change within the next week.

USA TODAY (Erick Smith): Citrus Bowl vs. Tennessee

Get ready for a pretty familiar trend here as Penn State going to the Citrus Bowl is the trendy projection right now for the Nittany Lions. Erick Smith of USA TODAY has Penn State playing in Orlando against a Tennessee team that just had their playoff hopes blown up by South Carolina. The Vols also lost their Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Hendon Hooker to a season-ending injury.

Penn State has a good bowl history against the Vols, of course, including a victory in the Citrus Bowl.

247Sports (Brad Crawford): Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Another Citrus Bowl projection comes in this week from Brad Crawford for 247Sports. And the other trend we will quickly see here is the opponent. Penn State vs. Ole Miss is a trendy projection right now from the various bowl projections with one game left to play this season. While Penn State will play Michigan State for the Land-Grant Trophy this week, Ole Miss looks to make it three in a row over rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night.

The Action Network (Brett McMurphy): Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Here is another Citrus Bowl pairing with Ole Miss from Brett McMurphy of The Action Network. Penn State would be up against a high-powered rushing offense against the Rebels, which could be a fun battle to watch unfold.

Athlon Sports (Steven Lassan): Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Moving down the list, another projection for Penn State and Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl is filed by Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports. The media attention that would be given to [autotag]James Franklin[/autotag] and Lane Kiffin would certainly not be in short supply.

CBSSports.com (Jerry Palm): Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Jerry Palm pairs up Penn State and Ole Miss as well in the Citrus Bowl in his latest projections for CBSSports. The big question may be whether or not Lane Kiffin even coaches this game as he continues to be tied to rumors of being the next Auburn head coach. Of course, Kiffin has refuted such on a handful of occasions already.

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach): Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

Both of ESPN’s bowl prognosticators agree on this one. Penn State in the Citrus Bowl against Ole Miss is beginning to feel like the strongest probability at this stage of the game.

Sporting News (Bill Bender): Citrus Bowl vs. Ole Miss

A real shocker here, but Penn State vs. Ole Miss is the current projection from Bill Bender for Sporting News as well. The chance to play in the Cotton Bowl got a little cloudy in recent weeks, which is why the Citrus Bowl is gaining in popularity from the projections.

Sports Illustrated (Richard Johnson): Orange Bowl vs. Clemson

But there may still be hope for a shot at a New Years Six bowl game, although this feels difficult to reach at this point. Penn State would have to be ranked higher than any other available option from the SEC to get to the Orange Bowl, and Alabama and LSU could be sitting in the way. There is still a chance Tenessee could be in the way as well. But Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated still has Penn State getting to Miami to face ACC champion Clemson. There is hope!

