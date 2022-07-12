Updated Patriots wide receiver depth chart after N'Keal Harry trade with Bears

Updated Patriots WR depth chart after N'Keal Harry trade with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots finally traded N'Keal Harry on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old wide receiver was sent to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick, per multiple reports. It's a pretty underwhelming return for a player the Patriots drafted in the first round (No. 32 overall) in 2019. But still, any draft pick is better than just releasing him and getting nothing in return.

Harry skipped OTAs in June and was a long shot to make the Patriots roster in training camp. The offseason additions of DeVante Parker via trade and Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft also made it tough for Harry.

Harry tallied just 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons with the Patriots. His departure is unlikely to impact the Patriots much because expectations for him entering the 2022 campaign were already so low.

The Patriots' group of wide receivers is actually better going into camp this year compared to 2021. Parker, Thornton and Ty Montgomery were all acquired in the offseason. Jakobi Meyers signed his second-round tender to remain with the Pats for at least one more season. Kendrick Bourne had a strong first season with the Patriots in 2021 and could play an even larger role in Year 2. Nelson Agholor also has plenty of room for improvement after a bit of a lackluster debut campaign in New England.

The Patriots still lack a true No. 1 wideout, but they have pretty solid depth at this position, which is great for young quarterback Mac Jones entering his second season.

Here's an updated look at the Patriots' wide receiver depth chart following the Harry trade: