Updated Patriots wide receiver depth chart after Antonio Brown release

Antonio Brown's brief tenure with the Patriots ended on Friday as New England decided to release the star wide receiver amid his ongoing off-field issues.

With Brown's departure, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon return to being Tom Brady's go-to targets. The news also bodes well for Phillip Dorsett and undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers, who should get more opportunities to shine.

Here's a look at the Pats' full WR list with Brown no longer in Foxboro:

Julian Edelman

Josh Gordon

Phillip Dorsett

Jakobi Meyers (rookie)

Gunner Olszewski

N'Keal Harry (rookie, also on IR/eligible to return)

Cam Meredith (on PUP list)













The Patriots will play their first game of the post-Antonio Brown era on Sunday vs. the New York Jets.

